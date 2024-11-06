More female genital mutilation victims were seen by NHS services in Wigan last year, new figures show.

FGM, where female genitals are deliberately cut, removed or changed without a medical justification, is most commonly inflicted on girls under 15, particularly from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Karma Nirvana, a charity for victims and survivors of honour based abuse in the UK, said the rise in cases seen by services across England is a "clear signal" more must be done to protect women and girls from the practice.

About 35 patients with FGM injuries were seen by health professionals in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area in the year to March, according to recent NHS figures. The data is rounded to the nearest five.

Of the patients seen last year, 30 were estimated to be new patients, meaning they had their injuries recorded for the first time.

Across England, 6,655 individual women and girls had an attendance where FGM was identified – up 13 per cent from the year prior. About 3,875 were newly recorded.

Where the data was recorded, 34 per cent of patients said the abusive procedure was carried out when they were between five and 10 years old.

Karma Nirvana said FGM is a form of honour based abuse and a serious violation of human rights. A spokesperson said the charity is "deeply concerned" to see a rise in cases.

They added the introduction of FGM protection orders is a "positive step", but said the protections must be "consistently applied and enforced".

"While recent prosecutions for conspiracy to commit FGM show progress, this data proves that we are far from winning this fight," they said.

"The rise in cases is a clear signal that more must be done – now – to protect women and girls from this inhumane practice."

The NHS report also showed the patient was informed about the illegalities of FGM in 54 per cent of attendances.

In the North West of England, patients were advised FGM is illegal in 62 per cent of attendances.

Karma Nirvana said this data shows a "critical gap in awareness and action", adding health professionals must be equipped to respond, especially in midwifery services.

An NHS spokesperson newly recorded cases of FGM by the NHS do not necessarily equate to an increase of women or girls having been subjected to FGM.

"Better data collection is helping us to identify women who have been subjected to FGM and provide services to those that need them," they said.

They added the service is committed to doing more to support survivors, and said more than 20 National FGM Support Clinics have been rolled out across England.

A government spokesperson said: "Female genital mutilation is a vile crime and is nothing other than child abuse.

"We are fully committed to tackling this awful practice and will work to ensure we do everything we can to protect victims and ensure they get the support they deserve."