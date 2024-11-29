It is a topic which has split the nation, the cabinet and Parliament, but Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill passed its first hurdle today (November 29).

There was a majority of 55 in favour of the bill which proposes that over-18s of sound mind and with fewer than six months to live, can self-medicate to end their lives earlier than they might, so long as they have the approval of two doctors and a judge.

Some 605 out of the 650 compliment of MPs in the House of Commons cast their votes and all three of Wigan borough’s elected members – Wigan’s Lisa Nandy, Makerfield’s Josh Simons and Leigh’s Jo Platt – voted in favour of the bill.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among others who gave it their support.

Ms Nandy had already stated she was in favour of the bill during Thursday evening’s appearance on the BBC’s Question Time. And on his social media Mr Simons featured Brian Griffin – a Wigan grandad with incurable cancer who wants the right to decide the timing of his own passing should palliative care no longer work and he finds himself in intolerable pain. Mr Griffin also gave an interview to Wigan Today and the Wigan Observer.

There were at-times emotional scenes in the Commons as politicians on both sides of the debate made impassioned arguments for and against what has been described as a “major social reform”.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.

Fifteen members of the Cabinet, including the PM alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper voted for the Bill.

Meanwhile eight voted against, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Women and Equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, while there was no vote recorded for Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak voted in support, while Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch voted against.

Opposition and pro-change campaigners had gathered outside Parliament from early on Friday, and supporters of the Bill wept and hugged each other outside as the news came through.

Meanwhile, one of the Bill’s most high-profile supporters, Dame Esther Rantzen, said she is “absolutely thrilled” with the result.

The Childline founder and broadcaster told the PA news agency: “I listened to the debate and it was very deeply felt. Members of Parliament, whether they opposed it or proposed it, had obviously given it a great deal of thought, and right up to the end of the debate, I had no idea whether it would be voted through or not.”

Pro-change organisation Dignity in Dying described the vote result as a “historic step towards greater choice and protection for dying people”, while My Death, My Decision said “thousands of people will be heartened” by it.

But Christian Concern branded this a “very Black Friday for the vulnerable in this country”, and said the Bill “must be stopped at third reading”.

The four-and-a-half hour debate in the Commons heard arguments from MPs about a need to give choice to dying people.

Labour MP Ms Leadbeater has said a new law would give society “a much better approach towards end of life” and said there is “plenty of time to get this right” in the face of concerns the Bill is being rushed through.

She told the BBC: “We have shown Parliament in its best light today. Very respectful, very compassionate debate, irrespective of the different views that people hold.”

Spen Valley MP Ms Leadbeater said a “thorough, robust” committee would now work to make the Bill “the best it possibly can be”.

She insisted the approach was not that assisted dying would be a substitute for palliative care, but that when it cannot meet the needs of a dying person “the choice of an assisted death should be one component of a holistic approach to end-of-life care”.

But Conservative MP Danny Kruger, lead MP for opponents of the Bill, said he believed Parliament can do “better” for terminally ill people than a “state suicide service”.

Mr Kruger’s mother, Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has been vocal in her support for legalisation of assisted dying.

Mr Kruger branded the Bill “too flawed”, while Labour MP Rachael Maskell said the proposed legislation is the “wrong and rushed answer to a complex problem”, and “falls woefully short on safeguarding patients”.

The Bill will next go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, and on Friday a motion was approved to allow the committee considering the Bill to have the power to send for people, papers and records as part of its sessions.

The Bill will face further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.

Ms Leadbeater has said it would likely be a further two years from then for an assisted dying service to be in place.