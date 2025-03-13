A Wigan dad-of-three who was badly injured after falling off his bike was shocked to discover he had cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Mann is now backing a campaign to help fund breakthroughs in cancer treatment after research helped to save his life.

A retired driving instructor and keep fit enthusiast, the 72-year-old broke his collarbone and ribs when he fell from his bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite recovering from the initial injuries, Tom developed a chest infection and began to cough up blood.

Cancer survivor Tom Mann

When an X-ray found a shadow on his lungs, he was referred to a specialist and was shocked to be told there was nothing wrong with his lungs, but he had bowel cancer.

Tom, who lives in Ashton with his wife Janet, had keyhole surgery followed by six months of chemotherapy.

He faced further blows when the cancer spread to his left lung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer survivor Tom Mann with his wife Janet

Tom had a section of his lung removed at Wythenshawe Hospital, made a speedy recovery and carried on with his passion of running.

When he started to suffer breathlessness, it was initially thought to be asthma. But a further investigation found a tumour had developed in his airway and was causing a huge blockage affecting his breathing.

Tom was once again admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital and had “debulking”, which involved removing as much of the tumour as possible.

He also visited The Christie for three sessions of brachytherapy treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was pioneered by Cancer Research UK and is a type of precise internal radiotherapy that gives radiation from inside the body.

A small radioactive material, called a source or implant, is put into the body, inside or close to the cancer.

It delivers radiotherapy to the area, destroying the cancer cells, while limiting damage to nearby healthy tissue – reducing the risk of side effects for people like Tom.

During the pandemic, Tom was told the cancer had spread again and he needed a lobectomy, which involves the removal of one lung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite now living with one lung, Tom continues to run 20 miles per week and is a regular gym goer.

After one more scan in August, he will be five years in the clear and deemed to be in remission.

Tom said: “It was such an enormous shock when I was told I had bowel cancer as I felt so fit and well. Without falling off my bike, I wouldn’t have been diagnosed so quickly as I had no symptoms.

“It’s thanks to advances in radiotherapy that I’ve been given the greatest gift: more precious time with my loved ones. And the chance to carry on running!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Life-saving treatments are made by decades of testing, trialling and learning. I simply wouldn’t be here without the energy and commitment of Cancer Research UK scientists. Step by step they’re beating this devastating disease and donating monthly will make a huge difference to their work now and in the future.”

Success stories like Tom’s are made possible by the generosity of Cancer Research UK supporters, so he is urging people to help save more lives by donating monthly to the charity.

Cancer Research UK scientists laid the foundations for modern radiotherapy back in the 1920s and it is now used to treat more than 140,000 people every year in the UK.

The charity’s goal for “next-gen” radiotherapy is making it more personalised and targeted so that everyone gets the best treatment for their cancer.

In the last six years, it has committed £67m in developing RadNet – a network of seven centres of excellence aimed at fast-tracking advanced techniques and harnessing new technologies, like AI, to make radiotherapy smarter.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, said: “As the evolution of radiotherapy shows, we’ve been at the forefront of cancer research for over 100 years. From making it more targeted to combining it with other treatments and reducing the number of doses needed, Cancer Research UK has changed clinical practice worldwide and made radiotherapy kinder and more effective. But our work isn’t done yet.

“That’s why we’re grateful to Tom for helping to raise vital awareness and funds. We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer – no matter who they are or where they’re from. And monthly donations are critical to making this a reality.”

Support the future of cancer research at cruk.org/donate.