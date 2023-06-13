'Significant challenges' expected as junior doctors take industrial action
Junior doctors at all NHS hospitals across Greater Manchester – including Wigan’s hospitals – are planning to strike from 6.59am on Wednesday until 7am on Saturday in an ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.
It comes as new data showed A&Es across the country experienced the busiest May on record.
Dr Paula Cowan, regional director for primary care across the North West, said: “The junior doctors’ industrial action will create significant challenges for the NHS and it is vital the public are aware of the pressure the health service will be under and know the best way to access care during that time.
“The impact of previous industrial action was significant. Junior doctors work in all areas of hospital services as well as primary care services.
“We are now entering the seventh month of industrial action across the NHS and this has a cumulative impact on staff who have gone above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during a challenging period.”
She said the public’s support during previous periods of industrial action had been “invaluable” and she urged people to use NHS services appropriately.
It echoed the message from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s medical director Prof Sanjay Arya, who said staff would be focusing on “maintaining, life, limb and sight-saving services, as well as elective services for our patients who are most in need”.