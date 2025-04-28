Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West’s medical director has warned people to take precautions in the warm weather as a “mini heatwave” hits the UK this week, with temperatures predicted to reach highs of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The hot spell is not only set to bring the warmest weather of 2025 so far, but it could also be the warmest the UK has experienced since September.

While many people enjoy warmer weather, it can cause some to become unwell through overheating, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Visitors often flock to Mesnes Park in the sunshine

Dr Michael Gregory, regional medical director for NHS England – North West, said: “We’re forecasted some very hot weather over the next few days and would like people to not only enjoy the sun, but also be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“We advise people to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.”

Dr Gregory also suggested drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen and limiting alcohol intake.

He said, “Hot weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other diseases. Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.”

People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include: older people aged 65 and over; babies and children aged five and under; people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease or mobility problems; people on certain medications; people with serious mental health problems; people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from diarrhoea and vomiting); people who experience alcohol or drug dependence; people who are physically active and spend a lot of time outside such as runners, cyclists and walkers; people who work in jobs that require manual labour or extensive time outside; people experiencing homelessness, including rough sleepers and those who are unable to make adaptations to their living accommodation such as sofa surfers or living in hostels; people who live alone and may be unable to care for themselves.

Dr Gregory added: “You should continue taking all of your prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. If you have any health concerns, please use NHS111 online as your first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice. Some medications need to be stored below 25°C or in the fridge, following the storage instructions on the packaging.”

With the approaching May Day bank holiday weekend (May 3-5), health services will be under pressure and A&E departments and the 111 phone service will be busy.

As a result, people are asked to use NHS 111 online as their first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice.

NHS 111 online is not available for children under five and people should call the 111 phone line instead.