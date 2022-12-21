Staff from North West Ambulance Service gathered outside Wigan Community Fire and Ambulance Station on Wednesday to make their voices heard.

Many passing drivers beeped their car’s horns to show their support to the strikers, who were joined by members of Wigan Trades Council and other supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedic Jonny White, centre, with colleagues and supporters at the picket line outside Wigan Community Fire and Ambulance Station

Around 25,000 ambulance workers and paramedics in England and Wales have walked out, calling on the Government to increase wages as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

It is expected that all category one calls – the most life-threatening such as cardiac arrests – will still be responded to, along with the most serious category two calls, which covers serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan paramedic Jonny White, who is Unison branch chairman, said: “Unison, along with other unions GMB and Unite, are taking industrial action to help pay, staffing and to try to stop the Government ruining the NHS.

"At the moment, hospitals are as busy as they have ever been. Ambulances are waiting outside for up to 10 hours and it’s taking us hours and hours and hours to get to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Gallagher, who used to work for North West Ambulance Service, acknowledges the support of passing motorists at Saddle Junction

"None of us – staff, reps or managers – want to strike and it’s important to understand that the dispute is not with the North West Ambulance Service, it’s with the Government. Ultimately what we want is for the Government to listen, to pay us for what we do, to recognise the crisis within the NHS and to help stop the current crisis in order for us to be able to get to patients in a safe and timely manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who has said he will not move on the issue of pay, urged people to “use their common sense” to avoid needing an ambulance.

Industrial action by ambulance staff comes just a day after nurses walked out in their campaign for a pay rise. While staff at Wigan’s hospitals voted in favour of the action, they did not take part as only half of sites in England are currently involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at Wigan’s hospitals also declared a “critical incident” yesterday and urged people not to go to the A&E department, unless they were in a limb or life-threatening condition, because it was “full”.

Wigan paramedic and Unison branch chairman Jonny White

Advertisement Hide Ad