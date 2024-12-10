Wigan cancer survivor meets Sir Chris Hoy at carol service
Jean Hensey-Reynard was at Westminster Abbey for the star-studded event as a reward for her 24 years of dedication to Holocaust memorial activities.
And as a cancer survivor, she made a particular connection with Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who recently disclosed a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.
She said: “I thanked him for sharing his story as I also shared that I had battled cancer too.
"He was very kind and caring saying that he was pleased that I had recovered and how well I was looking.
"He said he was remaining positive as he was well at present and he was looking forward to having a very special Christmas with his wife and two children who were by his side throughout the carol service.”
Jean also met Lindsey Burrow, widow of rugby league star Rob who was there with their three children. Among other celebrities she saw – as well as the royals of course – were Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, Ed Balls, Kate Garraway, Ben Shepherd, Lorraine Kelly, Amy Dowden and Stephen McGann.
She said the whole experience was deeply moving, adding: “On arrival it was so lovely to pen a dedication on Christmassy red luggage labels on "The Kindness Tree" as this was a great way of including everyone in the event.
"All three royal children did the same when they arrived. Six-year-old Louis's message was publically shared: ‘Thank you to Granny & Grandad because they have played games with me.’