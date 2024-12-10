A retired Wigan teacher has spoken of her awe and honour at being among guests invited to the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas carol service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Hensey-Reynard was at Westminster Abbey for the star-studded event as a reward for her 24 years of dedication to Holocaust memorial activities.

And as a cancer survivor, she made a particular connection with Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who recently disclosed a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I thanked him for sharing his story as I also shared that I had battled cancer too.

Jean Hensey-Reynard with Sir Chris Hoy at the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

"He was very kind and caring saying that he was pleased that I had recovered and how well I was looking.

"He said he was remaining positive as he was well at present and he was looking forward to having a very special Christmas with his wife and two children who were by his side throughout the carol service.”

Jean also met Lindsey Burrow, widow of rugby league star Rob who was there with their three children. Among other celebrities she saw – as well as the royals of course – were Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, Ed Balls, Kate Garraway, Ben Shepherd, Lorraine Kelly, Amy Dowden and Stephen McGann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Hensey-Reynard with Lindsey Burrow

She said the whole experience was deeply moving, adding: “On arrival it was so lovely to pen a dedication on Christmassy red luggage labels on "The Kindness Tree" as this was a great way of including everyone in the event.

"All three royal children did the same when they arrived. Six-year-old Louis's message was publically shared: ‘Thank you to Granny & Grandad because they have played games with me.’

"For me there were many highlights - too many to mention - but the hearfelt performance by soloists from the Royal Ballet and students from The Royal Ballet School dancing to John Rutter's Carol The Colours of Christmas was simply inspirational.

"They had to dance so close to the congregation in a narrow passage way and hold their foot and facial poses without falling over! I am with young Princess Charlotte on this: they were truly awesome.”

Jean was accompanied by her good friend Josie Carter.

She said: “As the congregation sang out the last carol in absolute joy I for one wished I could go through it all again to savour some of the music and readings which hold such a lot of meaning and memories for those in the 1,600 in the abbey that magical night.

"We were asked to remain in our seats as The Royal Family filed passed us once more and Josie and I took time to share our feelings about what we had just been a part of: both agreeing how honoured and privileged we felt to have been on the guest list.”

The carol will be screened on ITV1 on Christmas Eve and repeated the following morning, while also being available on ITVX.