Staff, elderly residents and relatives at the Mahogany Care Home in Newtown, which is part of the We Care Group, expressed delight at hearing their administrator Jayne Hudson had triumphed at the regional finals of the Great British Care Awards.

She was nominated in the Ancillary Worker of the Year category in recognition of her going the extra mile when working at the Marsden Street centre. She was commended for always being willing to help around the home and take on extra responsibilities to help support residents, families and the team.

Jayne Hudson with her trophy

Jayne attended the ceremony at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester and will now progress to the national finals which take place on March 17 2023 at the ICC in Birmingham.

The Wigan home’s manager Jessy Gaskell said: “Everyone at Mahogany Care Home is absolutely over the moon that Jayne won the Ancillary Worker Award, we are all so proud of her.

“It was wonderful to be at the prestigious event and celebrate Jayne’s success with her. We are all looking forward to cheering her on at the national finals in March 2023.”

Bernie Suresparan, We Care Group’s executive chairman, said: “Jayne is a very deserving winner of this prestigious award and is a valued member of the team at Mahogany Care Home.

