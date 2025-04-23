Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave Wigan man who overcame major disabilities to raise money for others has died.

Tributes have flooded in for Matthew Unsworth, who was aged just 31.

He was diagnosed with a rare metabolic condition called methyl malonic acidaemia at six months old and was so poorly that he wasn’t expected to survive very long, but beat the odds, despite many challenges and hospital stays.

His life was a full one, getting involved in many different good causes, not least Daffodils Dreams, which helps children and their families facing hardship.

Matthew Unsworth

Founder Maureen Holcroft said: “The Daffodils Dreams community is heartbroken following the loss of one of its most dedicated and inspirational volunteers.

"Matthew was a fun-loving, cheeky and kind-hearted young man who made a lasting impact through his selfless commitment to helping others.

"Despite living with a disability, he never let it define or limit him. Instead, he lived life to the fullest, always ready to take on a challenge and determined to make a difference.

Matthew Unsworth meeting Wigan Warriors stars several years ago

“Matthew’s involvement with Daffodils Dreams began over five years ago, when he stood outside Asda alongside me to help raise awareness of the charity’s mission to support vulnerable children and families in the Wigan borough. His infectious smile and positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

"Over the years, Matthew continued to support Daffodils Dreams in countless ways. He volunteered regularly, always arriving with a smile and a can-do attitude. He helped at community events such as the Wigan Rotary Community Day and even took on the Wigan 10k alongside his dad to raise vital funds for the cause.”

"Matthew was one of a kind. He had a big heart, boundless enthusiasm, and a wonderful way of lifting spirits wherever he went. He never let anything hold him back. His support meant the world to us, and he’ll always be remembered with love and admiration.

"Matthew’s legacy is one of resilience, joy, and compassion. He truly embodied the spirit of community and kindness. While he may no longer be with us, the impact he made will never be forgotten.”

Matthew Unsworth with fund-raising friends

Alan Gregory, from Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes, which introduces youngsters to the performing arts, added: “We would like to send our deepest condolences to Matty's family and to everyone who knew and loved him.

"He suffered much but was a true inspiration....with his never-ending positivity.”

Matthew went to Highfield Nursery in Chorley, then Newfield School in Blackburn. He would often be seen going up and down the corridors delivering messages for staff, sometimes just to avoid lessons.

He loved fund-raising and would carry a bucket around school for various charities including Children in Need.

He loved singing in the school choir.

He underwent a kidney transplant in 2011, his loving dad Paul being the donor.

In 2014 the family received funding and they employed Graham Doherty whom he met at My Life in Standish.

They became best buddies and had a great time joining My Life activities, especially bushcraft and drama lessons.

He loved skiing with Disability UK at the Chill Factore and went on a skiing holiday to Austria.

Family later employed three more carers, who continued to help Matthew live the best life.

He became very ill at the beginning of March and on April 11 he peacefully lost his fight with Paul, mum Lynn, sisters Holly and Grace and other family members and close friends around him.

Lynn said: “He has left a huge hole in our lives and our hearts are broken. But we have so many happy and funny memories.”

Matthew and Graham volunteered at Bolton Wanderers In the Community, taking schoolchildren of all abilities bowling, playing boccia and other activities.

Lynn has set up JustGiving page for the organisation in Matthew’s memory.