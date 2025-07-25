A kind-hearted and courageous Wigan couple made an epic 1,100-mile journey across Europe to deliver an ambulance and medical supplies to war-ravaged Ukraine.

Alan and Linda Taberner, who are both army nursing veterans of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC), were warmly welcomed in Lviv by health and military personnel as they completed their mission, which had to be kept under wraps for security reasons until it was over.

The retired majors and NHS nurses, who hail from Standish, were bringing over what is the 10th vehicle for Ukraine, bought with funds raised by the Chorley and District Support for Ukraine group.

Some of the supplies were generously donated by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Alan and Linda Taberner with the former NHS ambulance which they drove all the way from Lancashire to Ukraine

The Taberners say they had been asked before they set off if they were fearful of being killed or injured during the mission, but responded that they have already experienced working in operations in a war environment, having both served in Iraq and Linda, 69, in Afghanistan.

Alan, 68, said: “Even though we came out of the army, we are still passionate about military things and do military displays.

"Then Ukraine came up and we could see the horror and injustice of it all and we wanted to do something to help.

Alan and Linda Taberner were given a warm welcome when they arrived in Ukraine with the ambulance and medical supplies

"If I was fitter I would have gone over there to run an aid station with their people. So we looked to see what else we could do. We took some Ukrainians in when they were displaced, then we met this guy Stuart Clewlow, from Chorley, who was sending aid to Ukraine.

"Then he comes up with the idea of taking an ambulance over with a lot of medical aid. He had already taken over several other vehicles, such as SUVs to replaced ones damaged by the war, so we volunteered and to take half a ton of medical supplies too.

"We were really honoured to have played our small part in supporting Ukrainians in their fight for freedom, as we volunteered to drive a British ambulance 1,120 miles across Europe from Chorley, Lancashire to Lviv in Ukraine.

"We reflected on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine who continues to bomb civilians, towns and infrastructure, and decided that we needed to act now in support of these persecuted people, against tyranny.”

The ambulance was packed with half a ton of medical supplies, including donations from Wigan Infirmary

It was a round trip of six days before their rendezvous with their Ukraine receivers, from the Ukrainian charitable organisation Machok.

Alan said: “We found them passionate about their cause and motivated to survive, be free and have peace on their land, by supporting their armed forces with essential supplies to protect their country.

"We were very inspired by them as they worked tirelessly as volunteers to co-ordinate the distribution of donated vehicles, equipment and other needed items from all over Europe, to designated military units and other civilian led voluntary organisations.

"We completed the handover part of our mission with a flag-flying ceremony and much hugging and hand-shaking.

The vast and breathtakingly sad Field of Mars military cemetery in Lviv

In Lviv, they met many injured Ukraine soldiers at a rally to release prisoners of war.

But it was particularly distressing when the Taberners moved on to pay their respects to the fallen in the vast cemetery called Field of Mars, which contains the remains of more than 500 Ukraine soldiers.

Alan said: “We got out of the taxi and were faced with the shock and awe of such a large sea of blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags and other colours of regimental flags and nationalist banners marking each grave.

"They were also well tended and beautifully decorated with memorabilia, trophies and flowers.

"We saw many unusual symbols of love and sorrow including children’s drawings, cigarettes, cups of coffee, bottles of beer, even a golf ball at the graves of their loved ones.

"The mementos people leave are all that’s left, the only connection with their loved ones and heroes.

"It was even more poignant to see their photos of what they looked like, many very young and handsome males. In one grave we saw the photo of a young attractive female soldier, fallen and laid to rest equally, amongst all her male comrades.

"It was just a beautiful tribute to their soldiers for service to their country, but at the same time very moving to see the faces of so many young people killed so unnecessarily.

"As we strolled through the cemetery, we saw grieving mothers and other family members of fallen soldiers sitting by their loved one’s graves, consumed with grief and some sobbing uncontrollably. Since Russia continues to attack Ukraine, rows of new graves continue to appear.”

The next day, the pair headed home via a flight from Poland. The Taberners said the mission had drained them, both physically and emotionally, but was extremely rewarding and humbling, especially to meet Ukraine soldiers and bereaved families, and to hear of their suffering.

Mr Clewlow said: "As well as donating the vehicle, we were able to load the ambulance with half a ton of medical supplies, including 24 pairs of crutches, an electric wheelchair, oxygen machines, various types of medical and surgical equipment, and much, much more.

"I thank Alan and Linda for taking on this mission and for ensuring the safe delivery of our vehicle. As with everything that’s been achieved over the last three and a half years, it is of course a team effort.

"I must therefore thank everyone for their financial donations, enabling me to buy an ambulance in the first place. Also thank you to our medical team and volunteers at the Ukraine Unit donation centre in Chorley, thank you to our donors of medical supplies, including Wigan Infirmary, and thank you to everyone that has played their part in our group's latest mission."

The group continues to fund-raise and gather supplies for Ukraine. The Ukraine Unit donation centre is open every Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm and every Saturday 10am to 12pm and can be found on Mealhouse Lane, Chorley, PR7 1DZ.