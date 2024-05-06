Wigan Infirmary staff raise £3k as they aim to break taboo during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

Staff at Wigan Infirmary have collected £3,000 in a series of fund-raisers held during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Bowel cancer specialist nurse Carley Meadows ran 60 miles during April and two members of the hospital’s stoma team walked 100 miles, all collecting donations and sponsorship.

They also organised a raffle, with prizes secured from local businesses, and held a cake sale, tombola and bowel cancer information stall at the hospital’s main entrance.

Wigan Infirmary staff Debbie Paterson, who walked 100 miles during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, and Carley Mercer, who ran 60 miles

They have now raised £3,000, which will be donated to charity Bowel Cancer UK.

Carley said: “Bowel cancer is a touchy subject. People don’t want to talk about their bowels and poo. It’s important that we make sure it’s not a taboo subject and for people to share if there’s something wrong.”

A support group for people with bowel cancer or a stoma is held on the last Thursday of each month at St Jude’s ARLFC, on Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes.

