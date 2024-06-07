Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suicide prevention and mental health organisations are coming together in Wigan as part of a national tour to “join the dots".

Towards Zero Suicide CIC and The Jordan Legacy CIC are holding a Join The Dots conference and tour, starting in Scunthorpe on June 12 and ending in Merseyside on June 23.

It will bring together people and organisations involved in suicide prevention and look at what can be done to reduce the number of people dying by suicide.

EPiC Hope founder Ellie Palma-Cass

Ellie Palma-Cass, who runs suicide prevention charity EPiC Hope, heard about the tour and wanted to bring it to Wigan.

She decided to organise an event, which will run from 11.30am on 5pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Rebuild with Hope, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

She said: “I know that everyone is always moaning because we don’t join the dots. One of my key things is collaboration and it’s really important we do that.

"I have got in touch with as many organisations as I could. I have been building relationships with so many people.

"Now every suicide prevention organisation is coming to this event.”

Around 20 organisations will be attending to showcase their work, ranging from Andy’s Man Club to Wigan’s hospitals trust and HMP Hindley.

There will be an informal business lunch from 11.30am with speakers, including Nina Smith, from Whelley, whose brother died by suicide two weeks before she started a master’s degree in mental health.

Other speakers include Steve Phillip, from The Jordan Legacy, and Samantha Southern, suicide prevention bereavement co-ordinator at Empowerment Charity Blackpool.

Former Wigan Warriors player Stephen Wild, who now runs Mind Body Health in Whelley, will also be there, as well as Oliver Wood, known as the Anxious Poet.

People affected by suicide will share their stories and there will be support and advice on offer for people who are struggling.