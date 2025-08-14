A caring Wigan woman has launched a funding appeal to get her friend home after she was badly injured in a quad bike smash in Croatia.

The accident while on holiday in Split on July 29 also left 29-year-old Harriet Nyanduko’s partner fighting for his life.

To her horror, she and family have discovered that her holiday insurance doesn’t cover quad bike accidents and so thousands are needed to pay for her medical bills and repatriation.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by her Wigan-based friend Lena Nyandiko and already £4,500 has been raised towards the £7,000 target.

Harriet Nyanduko in hospital in Split, Croatia, following her holiday accident

Nurse Harriet, who lives in the Hampshire town of Basingstoke, suffered multiple fractures and a minor head injury, requiring urgent surgery and hospitalization. Her partner, Jack Richards and who is also from Basingstoke, remains in critical condition in the same hospital’s intensive care unit.

Lena said: “Devastatingly, Harriet’s travel insurance does not cover quad bike accidents, leaving her to face the full cost of her medical care and recovery — far from home, and without the support she desperately needs.

"We, her close friends, are raising funds to help cover hospital and surgical expenses, ongoing treatment and medication, and her safe repatriation back home to continue healing

"Harriet is a kind, joyful, and resilient soul, now caught in a painful and uncertain situation.

"Any contribution, no matter the size, would go a long way in helping her recover and return home safely.”