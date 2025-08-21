More patients were seen within four hours at Wigan Infirmary’s A&E in July than in any other month in the past three years, new data reveals.

The NHS aims for people to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours of arrival.

Figures from NHS England show this happened with 57.9 per cent of patients at Wigan Infirmary in July.

This was up from 52.4 per cent in June and from 53.8 per cent in July 2024, and was the highest proportion since May 2022, when 59.5 per cent of people were seen on time.

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) have been working throughout the year to tackle the high demand in A&E.

This has included speaking to more people on arrival to see if they could be treated elsewhere and supporting patients when they are medically fit to leave the hospital, helping to free up beds.

Across the trust – which includes Leigh Urgent Treatment Centre – 75.6 per cent of patients were seen within four hours, which was the best performance since August 2021. It was up from 71.6 per cent in June and from 73.3 per cent in July last year.

As part of a recovery plan, the NHS is aiming for 78 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours by March.

At the urgent treatment centre, 99.3 per cent of patients were seen on time.

There were 12,871 A&E attendances across WWL last month – 7,367 at A&E and 5,504 at the urgent treatment centre – a rise of 2.3 per cent from 12,586 attendances in June.

This led to 3,087 emergency admissions, up 12.2 per cent from 2,752 in June.

Once the decision to admit was made, 1,042 patients had to wait more than four hours for a bed, which was up from 982 in June but down from 1,422 in July last year.

There were waits of more than 12 hours for 394 people, rising from 356 in June and from 186 in July last year.

The period covered by these figures includes five days of strike action by resident doctors, who staged a walkout as part of an ongoing dispute with the Government over pay.

A WWL spokesman said: “Much is being done to improve our services to enable us to meet the standards of care expected from us and we would like to reassure you that teams across WWL work hard every day, ensuring that people are seen as safely and quickly as possible, in order of clinical priority.

“Our Better Lives programme is continuing to help us to reduce hospital pressures through our community admission avoidance team and delivering care to patients in the place they call home and our ambulance handover times have significantly improved in recent months, which we know markedly improves the care we are providing to our patients.

"We have introduced a new initiative offering appointments to be assessed and treated at either the urgent treatment centre or same day emergency care department the following day, rather than stay overnight.”

They thanked WWL staff and partner organisations for their “continued hard work, commitment and dedication” and reminded people to only go to A&E for life, limb and sight-threatening illnesses and injuries.