News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
56 minutes ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
1 hour ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
12 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening

Wigan's hospital trust receives glowing reports from patients with a disability

More than 98 per cent of patients with a disability were satisfied with their care at Wigan’s hospitals, new figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The patient-led assessment of the care environment is an annual survey of NHS patients, who review the care they received across topics including privacy, food and cleanliness.

It shows 98.4 per cent of patients with a disability who received care at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) last year were happy with their treatment – well above the average of all providers at 82.5 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan's hospitals were rated highly by patients with a disabilityWigan's hospitals were rated highly by patients with a disability
Wigan's hospitals were rated highly by patients with a disability
Most Popular

But Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said the low satisfaction rates nationally "should give NHS and independent care providers a wake-up call to do better".

"It is not good enough that one in five people with dementia or a disability are not satisfied with the care they receive," Ms Hadi added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also explained that people's expectations of care were lower than they should be, meaning the true gap between the quality of care that should be provided and what is actually offered is even larger than these figures indicate.

Meanwhile, the figures show 80.6 per cent of dementia patients across the country were satisfied with the level of care they received – this rose to 95.4 per cent at WWL.

The survey also showed WWL scored 100 per cent in its levels of cleanliness, 95.7 per cent in the food and drink served, and 89.8 per cent in the dignity and wellbeing of the patients.

The trust also scored 99.9 per cent in condition, appearance and maintenance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care said it is supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years, and will soon publish a Major Conditions Strategy, covering six conditions, including dementia, to set out the standards patients should expect.

A spokesperson said health and care staff will also receive learning disability and autism training.

They added: "We want a society where every person with dementia or a disability, along with their families and carers, receive high quality, compassionate care – and it’s great to see that over 80 per cent of people are happy with the care they receive."

Related topics:WiganNHSDepartment of Health and Social Care