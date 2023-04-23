Wigan's hospital trust receives glowing reports from patients with a disability

The patient-led assessment of the care environment is an annual survey of NHS patients, who review the care they received across topics including privacy, food and cleanliness.

It shows 98.4 per cent of patients with a disability who received care at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) last year were happy with their treatment – well above the average of all providers at 82.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan's hospitals were rated highly by patients with a disability

But Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said the low satisfaction rates nationally "should give NHS and independent care providers a wake-up call to do better".

"It is not good enough that one in five people with dementia or a disability are not satisfied with the care they receive," Ms Hadi added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also explained that people's expectations of care were lower than they should be, meaning the true gap between the quality of care that should be provided and what is actually offered is even larger than these figures indicate.

Meanwhile, the figures show 80.6 per cent of dementia patients across the country were satisfied with the level of care they received – this rose to 95.4 per cent at WWL.

The survey also showed WWL scored 100 per cent in its levels of cleanliness, 95.7 per cent in the food and drink served, and 89.8 per cent in the dignity and wellbeing of the patients.

The trust also scored 99.9 per cent in condition, appearance and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care said it is supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years, and will soon publish a Major Conditions Strategy, covering six conditions, including dementia, to set out the standards patients should expect.

A spokesperson said health and care staff will also receive learning disability and autism training.