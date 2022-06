3. Eckersley Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Standing for more than 100 years, parts of Eckersley Mills at Wigan Pier have been begging for restoration and have been the subject of numerous unsuccessful planning applications. Parts of the former cotton mill building are still open with business units operating, but the building is falling into disrepair. However there was a change of ownership recently took over with promises of new beginnings.

Photo: Michelle Adamson