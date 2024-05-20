Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First the demolition, soon comes the building, but at the moment the site of Wigan’s Galleries shopping centre is in the hands of archaeologists.

More than 25 exploratory trenches have been dug on the large tract of land between Market Place and New Market Street as experts bid to unearth historical treasures.

Such excavations are a standard part of the process in larger developments such as the Galleries25 project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digging deep: one of the trenches being created by archaeologists on the site of the former Galleries shopping centre in Wigan

Chances to seek out buried artefacts and remnants of old roads and buildings are few and far between so they have to be seized upon. And Wigan is ancient enough to have the potential to yield up all kinds of secrets from the past.

The town centre has been there for hundreds of years and played a key part in the English Civil War of the 17th century and Roman remains have also been recovered from sites nearby, leading experts to speculate that this is the empire’s settlement known on maps of the time as Coccium.

But so far the works, which are of course delaying the start of construction of a major new complex incorporating leisure, hospitality, retail and accommodation, have proved rather disappointing.

The trenches are being excavated around the perimeter of the site, overseen by Salford University’s Archaeology department, School of Science, Engineering & Environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of 25 or so trenches dug on the Galleries site by archaeologists

Twelve of the trial digs have been completed in the north and western areas of the site, with no definitively early material found to date. But they are still only halfway there.

Aidan Thatcher, director of place from Wigan Council, said “The works are another step forward in this exciting development for Wigan town centre.

“With the first phase of demolition complete, and Galliford Try announced as Cityheart’s preferred construction contractor for the next phase, this multimillion regeneration project in Wigan town centre is well underway.”

The archaeology works being undertaken are a condition of the hybrid planning consent granted in November 2021 for the redevelopment site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works must be carried out in accordance with a Written Scheme of Investigation, which has been approved by Wigan Council as Local Planning Authority.

Wigan Council require production of a post investigation assessment. This assessment will include a final report with photographs detailing the significance of any below-ground archaeological interest. This report will be published on Wigan Council’s planning portal.

The 1990s shopping mall has been pulled down to make way for a new £135m development given outline planning approval in 2021.

While it looks unlikely that the project will be complete next year, despite the Galleries25 name, developments are expected to get under way later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf are planned as part of the project.

The top priority though is to build a new market hall so that traders can have somewhere to move before the razing of their current home which would then complete the demolition phase.