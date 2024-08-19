Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victims of one of Wigan’s worst mining catastrophes have been remembered by the community where they perished.

Candles shone in the windows of homes in Abram – and further afield - commemorating those 75 men and boys killed by an underground explosion at the Maypole Colliery on August 18 1908.

The flames were lit at the precise moment of the blast: 5.10pm, and different home displays bore the names of different colliers who died.

Candles lit and tributes written to two of the Maypole pit disaster victims in the windows of Irene and Peter Roberts's home on Warrington Road, Abram. The picture was taken and sent to Wigan Today by local historian Tom Walsh

The rituals were observed by Wigan local historian Tom Walsh who photographed the window display of Irene and Peter Roberts on Warrington Road in Abram.

At an inquest into the tragedy the following summer, the verdict recorded was death by an explosion caused by a mixture of coal dust and gas, fired by a shot using a permitted explosive but where all reasonable precautions were not taken.

Men had been allowed to work where there was gas and at the time when shot was being fired. If the dangers of this had been heeded and the area cleared, the death toll would have been two or three instead of 75.

But had the explosion taken place an hour earlier, the day shift miners would still have been underground the death toll have been far higher.

The Maypole pit at Abram, scene of one of Wigan's worst pit disasters

Those who lost their lives were shotfirers, firemen and general maintenance men.

Miners from other pits risked their own lives to attempt rescues and recover bodies. Fires raged underground for almost a month and more than a million gallons of water were poured into the mine in a bid to douse the flames.