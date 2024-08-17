Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new roof is being installed on Wigan’s Haigh Hall as restoration works continue.

Pictures taken underneath the scaffolding and protective cover has given residents a fascinating update on the multi-million-pound restoration project.

The revamp began a year ago under a Wigan Council masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The historic Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.

Haigh Hall is getting a new roof

When complete it will include a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and various other attractions.

The work will also include the restoration or replacement of stonework, with all the windows also being fully restored.

A post on the Friends of Haigh Hall Facebook page revealed that the roof is undergoing a complete revamp.

It said: “Do you ever wonder what’s happening underneath all that scaffolding and wrapping at Haigh Hall?

“It’s fantastic to see that a complete new roof is being installed, protected from the elements by the amazing canopy structure … it’s a work of art in itself.

“After removing the old slate, inspecting the wood, assessing what needs replacing, the reconstruction has begun.

“Brilliant work from @hhsmithbuilders and heritage architects @Purcelluk.”

Victorian bothy cottages and the plantation gates are also being renovated as part of wider plans for Haigh Woodland Park, backed by a £3.78m lottery grant.

Since restoration work began a number of hidden gems have also been uncovered.

A secret tunnel leading towards the historic hall was discovered in June and has been temporarily re-sealed and made safe until future landscaping works can incorporate it into the design.

A glass cupola, which had been hidden for more than three quarters of a century, has also been unearthed.

The feature was found to illuminate the grand staircase at Haigh Hall and had been made from four different metals: bronze, copper, lead and iron.