Sneak peek given underneath the scaffolding at Wigan's Haigh Hall
Pictures taken underneath the scaffolding and protective cover has given residents a fascinating update on the multi-million-pound restoration project.
The revamp began a year ago under a Wigan Council masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.
The historic Grade II*-listed building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.
When complete it will include a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and various other attractions.
The work will also include the restoration or replacement of stonework, with all the windows also being fully restored.
A post on the Friends of Haigh Hall Facebook page revealed that the roof is undergoing a complete revamp.
It said: “Do you ever wonder what’s happening underneath all that scaffolding and wrapping at Haigh Hall?
“It’s fantastic to see that a complete new roof is being installed, protected from the elements by the amazing canopy structure … it’s a work of art in itself.
“After removing the old slate, inspecting the wood, assessing what needs replacing, the reconstruction has begun.
“Brilliant work from @hhsmithbuilders and heritage architects @Purcelluk.”
Victorian bothy cottages and the plantation gates are also being renovated as part of wider plans for Haigh Woodland Park, backed by a £3.78m lottery grant.
Since restoration work began a number of hidden gems have also been uncovered.
A secret tunnel leading towards the historic hall was discovered in June and has been temporarily re-sealed and made safe until future landscaping works can incorporate it into the design.
A glass cupola, which had been hidden for more than three quarters of a century, has also been unearthed.
The feature was found to illuminate the grand staircase at Haigh Hall and had been made from four different metals: bronze, copper, lead and iron.
