Wigan’s rector has spoken of his heartbreak at the proposed closure of a famous local church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a shocked local architect, who was at the centre of the award-winning restoration of Scholes St Catharine’s once famously twisted spire only a dozen years ago, has questioned the necessity for its shutdown.

Cash-strapped Anglican leaders have earmarked the historic building for closure, citing its lack of facilities, the need for major repairs and the difficulty in repurposing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of several churches out of 31 in the Church Wigan area which could be mothballed because of huge renovation and maintenance bills and both dwindling congregations and revenue.

Doomed: the landmark St Catharine's Church, Scholes

The Rector of Wigan, Rev Canon Neil Cook, said: “It was heartbreaking to hear how sad people are about the proposal that St Catharine’s in Scholes will close for regular worship. This lovely old church, which is a landmark in Wigan, is more than a building for many; it’s been a part of their lives.

"And of course it is most dear to us here in Church Wigan, especially the parishioners and those who have laboured so faithfully over the years to keep the church open for worship, for christenings, weddings and funerals, to make it a sanctuary where people can find peace and the love of Jesus.

"They did this for others, giving their own time and money; it is these precious church members and volunteers who feel the loss most keenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we can’t keep this up anymore. It’s not just the cost of necessary repairs; it’s also the extraordinarily high cost of running and maintaining a church that is nearly 200 years old. Moreover, we have relied on just a small handful of wonderful people to do all this for too long.

Rector of Wigan, Rev Neil Cook

"The hopeful thing is, the congregation continue to meet in the church hall and serve the community, especially in their fantastic partnership with St Catharine’s CE Primary School.

"This good work is repeated all over Wigan. The work of the church here is bucking national trends and growing.

"Yet the growth isn’t primarily in traditional Sunday churchgoing but in our community work such as the ten food clubs and debt centre which serve thousands of people across Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These require facilities such as a warm space to meet, comfy chairs, decent loos and a place to make simple refreshments.

"In Church Wigan we have 31 church buildings, most of which are between one and two hundred years old and need urgent investment if they are to serve the needs of today.

"We don’t have enough people or money to do this everywhere. Sadly, to do this in St Catharine’s is beyond us and that’s why we’ve had to make this distressing decision.

"My plea to the people of Wigan is to understand how painful this is for us in the church, and of course I invite all to come and get involved. Church Wigan remains committed to the good of the town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rebecca Grimshaw, of Anthony Grimshaw Associates, which worked on the spire restoration in 2012 and 2013, questioned the need to shut St Catharine’s which has been declared “not fit for purpose in the 21st century”.

She said: “As former church architect to St Catharine’s Church, Scholes, I was shocked to read about the closure of this Grade II listed building.

"I was one of the architects from our practice responsible for saving St Catharine’s steeple only a few years ago by managing to obtain the large grant they received following negotiations with Historic England. Knowing that the church had limited funds, we made the grant application for them at no charge.

"Not only this, but the rebuilding project received a Commendation from the Stone Federation, involving a glittering reception in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although I knew that the closure of St Catharine’s was under consideration, I am baffled by the reasons for closure given.

"What are these lack of facilities? We created an accessible entrance by ramping up the Tarmac in front of the main doors. Toilets already exist in the church and could easily be reconfigured to create wheelchair accessible toilets (in fact there are grants available for such works via the Church of England’s own website).

"There is already a narthex/meeting area at the west end which is perfect for wider community use as it is separate from the main worship area and close to the toilets.

“The need for major repairs was also mentioned.

“Yes, some further investment is needed but the required repairs are not something which should condemn the building to closure. They mainly involve repairs to stone window tracery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The real issue is the lack of suitable repair grant funding, since the scheme used to save St Catharine’s steeple no longer exists.

"I have been campaigning for better grant funding for church repairs for a number of years.

"Most recently I have been trying to meet with Lisa Nandy MP, to discuss my concerns in detail regarding the church closures in Wigan, but have been unable to get any response when I contact her office.

"I really feel that deprived areas of Wigan and elsewhere are being let down by the Church of England, who seem to have abandoned their mission to the poor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration project cost £750,000 and was paid for by Heritage Lottery money and grant from the locally-based Viridor waste recycling company. It involved the complete dismantling and reconstruction of the spire which has long stood high on the Wigan skyline.