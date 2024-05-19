Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A feature of Wigan's Haigh Hall unseen for more than three-quarters of a century has been revealed.

The discovery was made during the ongoing multi-million-pound restoration of the Grade II*-listed building, which is owned by Wigan Council.

The glass cupola - which illuminates the grand staircase at Haigh Hall - was found to be made from four different metals: bronze, copper, lead and iron. The metals have been hidden for over 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic glass cupola at Wigan's Haigh Hall undergoing restoration

The revamp of the hall began last year under a Wigan Council masterplan to transform it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The building has stood empty for some time – since the council won a High Court battle to evict the firm operating a hotel there – and it is now being given a new lease of life to secure its future.

The work includes the restoration or replacement of stonework, with all the windows also being fully restored.

When complete there will be a permanent exhibition of work by Wigan artist Theodore Major, restaurants, an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy and other attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haigh Hall was built between 1827 and 1840 and was lived in as a country house until 1947. During the first and second World Wars, the hall was used to provide care for injured soldiers.

In May 2016, the council entered into a partnership with Contessa Hotels and £6 million was spent to convert the hall into a hotel and spa. In 2019, however, Wigan Council took the decision to terminate the lease with Contessa Hotels.