Jordan Gaskell, 19, from Hindley previously fund-raised for gifts that could be handed out to the public ahead of his annual Christmas help-out.

Achieving a total of £70 in donations, this went towards purchasing 47 gifts such as chocolate selection boxes, jelly beans and crackers to ensure that there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Cutting no corners, Jordan wrapped the presents himselves too.

Jordan had raised funds earlier this year to go towards gifts for the less fortunate

Visting Wigan town centre dressed as Santa, Jordan gave gifts to many of the public and even staff at both Poundland and a hair salon, much to everyone’s delight.

Jordan said: “It went well and I received a lot of support from the public, everyone seemed happy to see us try and spread the Christmas joy.”

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many people are scaling back on Christmas if not cancelling it entirely due to the financial strain that the festivities cause.

Jordan hopes that his act of kindness can make everyone more positive

This was just one of Jordan’s charitable ventures. He also trekked 22 miles from Hindley to Southport in the veteran walk to help boost a local project for a community green space.

And he runs a mental health service – Gaskell’s Mental Health Initiative – which promotes a positive attitude towards mental health and encourages people to discuss it.