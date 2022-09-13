Jordan Gaskell, 19, from Hindley is preparing for his annual Christmas help-out in which he’ll deliver presents to the homeless.

By doing so he aims to help people stay positive and give them a boost mentally in what are trying times.

He has now opened a donation page to help fund the presents that he will be giving away during the festive holidays.

Jordan Gaskell has plenty experience when it comes to raising money for a good cause.

With every penny received going towards gifts, Jordan aims to raise £100 but says anything more would be amazing for what is a great cause.

Jordan said: “I’ve been in some dark places in my life and I’d never want anyone else to suffer the way I did.

Seeing the smiles on people’s faces is truly amazing.”

A pic of last years Christmas help-out

Jordan also runs his own mental health group called Gaskell’s Mental Health Initiative that promotes a positive and open approach to mental health.

He is also no stranger to fund-raising after organising the Hindley veteran walk - hiking 22 miles from Hindley to Southport.

He will go the extra mile for the Christmas help-out, by ensuring all presents are wrapped to ensure the true festive effect.

Jordan said: “I feel like the Christmas spirit has died significantly over the last few years and something must be done to bring it back.

Homeless people don’t tend to get stuff like this so I hope it can give them a little boost.”