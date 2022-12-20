News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police issue a home safety warning after burglaries rise in the run-up to Christmas

Police have issued a fresh home security warning after three more Wigan townships saw a pre-Christmas increase in break-ins.

By Charles Graham
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 7:45am

Burglars have been targeting addresses in the Hindley, Abram and Bickershaw areas in recent days, a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said.

The alert came less than a week after concerns were raised over a spike in house-breaks in the Leigh area.

Abram, Bickershaw and Hindley are the latest areas of the borough to see an increase in burglaries this month
The weeks leading up to Christmas have long, sadly, been a time for increased burglaries because victims tend to have more valuables in the house, and indeed have some of them on show.

The spokesperson added: “please be vigilant and keep presents out of sight. Make sure you keep your doors, windows and gates secure.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious that could be a burglary, or burglars in the vicinity, call 999 immediately.

“If you have any information that is not an emergency, then contact us on 101 or LiveChat on our GMP website.”