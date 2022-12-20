Wigan police issue a home safety warning after burglaries rise in the run-up to Christmas
Police have issued a fresh home security warning after three more Wigan townships saw a pre-Christmas increase in break-ins.
Burglars have been targeting addresses in the Hindley, Abram and Bickershaw areas in recent days, a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said.
The alert came less than a week after concerns were raised over a spike in house-breaks in the Leigh area.
The weeks leading up to Christmas have long, sadly, been a time for increased burglaries because victims tend to have more valuables in the house, and indeed have some of them on show.
The spokesperson added: “please be vigilant and keep presents out of sight. Make sure you keep your doors, windows and gates secure.
“If you see or hear anything suspicious that could be a burglary, or burglars in the vicinity, call 999 immediately.
“If you have any information that is not an emergency, then contact us on 101 or LiveChat on our GMP website.”