Burglars have been targeting addresses in the Hindley, Abram and Bickershaw areas in recent days, a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said.

The alert came less than a week after concerns were raised over a spike in house-breaks in the Leigh area.

Abram, Bickershaw and Hindley are the latest areas of the borough to see an increase in burglaries this month

The weeks leading up to Christmas have long, sadly, been a time for increased burglaries because victims tend to have more valuables in the house, and indeed have some of them on show.

The spokesperson added: “please be vigilant and keep presents out of sight. Make sure you keep your doors, windows and gates secure.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious that could be a burglary, or burglars in the vicinity, call 999 immediately.