Wigan to host first ever tractor run for local charity
Festively decorated tractors will tour areas of Wigan for the first time to fund-raise for charity.
Haigh Aspull and Blackrod is hosting a tractor run on Sunday December 22 at 5pm.
Conveys of the agricultural vehicles will be decorated in colourful Christmas lights to raise money for Three Wishes which supports the Rainbow Ward and neo-natal intensive care unit at Wigan Infirmary.
People will be able to see the tractors along the following route:
- Starts: Willoughby Farm, Meadow Pit Lane, Haigh.
- Continues onto Haigh Road.
- Right onto St David’s Crescent.
- Right onto Holly Road.
- Left onto Wigan Road.
- Left onto Haigh Road (Finger Post).
- Right onto Ratcliffe Road following onto Stanley Road.
- Right onto Scot Lane.
- Left following onto Bolton Road (Dicconson Lane).
- Left onto Chorley Road (A6).
- At the roundabout, straight over onto Chorley Road (A6).
- Left onto Manchester Road.
- Follow through Blackrod onto New Street and Church Street.
- Left onto Hill Lane.
- Follow onto Little Scotland onto Tuckers Hill Brown, Meadow Pit Lane.
- Finish at Willoughby Farm
You can donate to the tractor run at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/haighaspullblackrodcharitytractorrun