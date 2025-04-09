Meet your goals and enjoy a delicious Easter feast with Green Chef’s seasonal recipes.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green Chef, the nutritionist-approved recipe box service, is excited to introduce its Easter collection, a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes designed to bring flavour, fun, and health-conscious indulgence to your festive celebrations.

Whether you're hosting an Easter feast or enjoying a quiet dinner, Green Chef’s recipes make it easy to enjoy the festivities while still meeting your dietary goals.

These dishes feature vibrant seasonal ingredients, ensuring a balanced, high-protein, and delicious experience for everyone. From keto-friendly meals to protein-packed delights, Green Chef’s Easter menu has something for every lifestyle.

Easter Menu Highlights:

Roast Lamb in a Minty Salsa Verde: A traditional Easter favourite, this succulent roast lamb, enhanced by a fresh mint salsa verde, provides a great source of protein and is naturally low in carbs, making it ideal for those following a variety of diets.

Herby Lemon Brown Butter Salmon: A protein-packed salmon fillet, rich in omega-3s and served with a fragrant lemon and herb-infused brown butter. Perfect for those looking to enjoy a high-protein meal that fits into a variety of dietary preferences.

Tuscan-Inspired Pork and Spinach Linguine: A satisfying, high-protein dish with tender pork and spinach served on linguine. This dish can be easily adapted for low-carb diets by swapping the pasta for a cauliflower alternative.

Scallops and Chorizo on a Pea & Mint Purée: A high-protein, low-carb delight combining seared scallops and spicy chorizo on a vibrant pea and mint purée. Paired with buttery green beans and a baby leaf salad, it's an indulgent yet healthy dish that satisfies your taste buds without compromising your goals.

Mint Pesto Fillet Steak and Garlic Prawns: A delicious, high-protein option featuring tender fillet steak topped with fresh mint pesto, paired with juicy garlic prawns. Served with roasted vegetables, this dish offers a great balance of lean protein and flavour.

Garlic Crumbed Salmon on Oregano Kefir: This dish brings together a crispy garlic crumb crusted salmon on a bed of refreshing oregano kefir. With a focus on healthy fats and lean protein, it’s a great option for those on keto or looking to maintain a balanced diet.

One-Pan Creamy Pesto Chicken Stew: A comforting, one-pan dish featuring tender chicken cooked in a creamy pesto sauce. High in protein and packed with flavour, it's perfect for busy families or anyone looking to enjoy a quick, wholesome Easter meal.

Herby 21-Day Aged Rump Steak: For steak lovers, this herby aged rump steak delivers rich flavours and high-quality protein. Ideal for those on a keto or low-carb diet, it's the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while staying on track with your health goals.

Easter Asparagus and Pesto Puff Pastry Tart: A delightful vegetarian option, this tart is bursting with fresh asparagus and rich pesto, nestled in a crisp puff pastry. A wonderful addition to any Easter spread, it’s perfect for those on a vegetarian plan.

Cheesy Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli: A comforting dish for those looking for a more indulgent yet balanced option. Filled with spinach and ricotta, this ravioli is great for those looking for some plant based protein and carbs for fuelling.

Go-Low Keto Brownie Mix: A decadent, low-carb dessert option, these keto brownies offer a sweet ending to your Easter feast without compromising your health goals. With minimal sugar and a rich chocolatey taste, they’re a perfect treat for anyone on a keto or low-carb diet.

Lily Keeling, Senior Recipe Development Manager and Nutritionist at Green Chef, shares her thoughts on the Easter menu: "Easter is a time to come together and enjoy delicious meals, and we’ve created a collection of dishes that don’t just celebrate the season but also meet a variety of dietary goals. Whether you’re focused on protein, keeping it low-carb, or simply enjoying a delicious meal, our Easter recipes have you covered. Plus, with the convenience of Green Chef, you can indulge in the festivities without compromising your health goals."

Discover the full Easter menu and elevate your holiday dining experience by visiting www.greenchef.co.uk.