Fish and chip shops, a cornerstone of British culture, are facing a crisis.

Rising costs of fish, oil and energy, coupled with the cost-of-living squeeze, are driving many out of business.

The price of cod and haddock has soared by 75% in the past year due to supply chain disruptions and global factors like the Ukraine war.

Energy bills have also skyrocketed for these businesses with some shops seeing costs jump from £2,000 to £10,000 a month.

For customers, affordability is now a major concern.

In 2019, the average price of fish and chips was £6.48, but by 2024 it had risen to nearly £10 nationally, with places like London seeing prices exceed £20.

For many, this traditional meal is becoming a luxury.

It's left shop owners struggling to balance rising costs with keeping prices low enough to attract customers.

Industry leaders warn that one third of shops could close within a year threatening a beloved institution at the heart of British communities.

We spoke to people in the UK about the rising price of fish and chips.

A member of the public said: “I think it's pricey for a family £10 if there's four or five in the family, but I think it'll always be a favourite in our country, sort of a little bit of a national dish and probably become more of a treat.”

One man said: “I do like my fish and chips but I don't have it that often. I think last time I went to have fish and chips with my girlfriend, I think it was pretty reasonably priced. I didn't think it was too bad at all to be honest with you.”

Another member of the public said: “I think fish and chips is very nice. I like this cod with this nice breadcrumbs, fried on the deep oil. It's delicious. I love it with the tartar sauce as well and I like you know having the chips. I like this smaller chips more than these big ones. Curry sauce on the chips is way better.

“I think it's a little bit too much. I think if the price will drop like for £2 to £8, that will be a great value for the nice tea of fish and chips.”

