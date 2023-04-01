The premises would be located in Standish with the owner wishing to transform a home opposite the library by adding extensions to create a restaurant with space for 30 diners.

It will need Wigan Council planners to grant permission to for a change of use to the property - at 14 Cross Street - for the venture to come off. The plans includr a self-contained flat above the establishment in addition to part two-storey and single-storey extensions at the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Cross Street, Standish: the property proposed to become a new restaurant

The owner, Joe Hodgson, believes the restaurant would provide Standish with a space for “high-class dining”, operating 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

Approval would make it the latest restaurant in the area, the previous new arrival being Copper Vines which opened in a former tanning shop last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on the application can be found on the Wigan Council website.

Mr Hodgson said: “I intend to create a small and very welcoming pub that serves fine real ales, wine and cocktails, and a very small but high quality food menu using locally-sourced high quality produce.

A map shows where the restaurant would sit in Standish centre

“The pub will have a very warm and cosy feel to it but will also be very trendy with a few twists in there that we have picked up from our travels around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad