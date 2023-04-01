Plans submitted for "high dining" restaurant in Wigan township
An up-market new eatery will be coming to a Wigan village providing that a planning application is accepted.
The premises would be located in Standish with the owner wishing to transform a home opposite the library by adding extensions to create a restaurant with space for 30 diners.
It will need Wigan Council planners to grant permission to for a change of use to the property - at 14 Cross Street - for the venture to come off. The plans includr a self-contained flat above the establishment in addition to part two-storey and single-storey extensions at the rear.
The owner, Joe Hodgson, believes the restaurant would provide Standish with a space for “high-class dining”, operating 11am to 11pm from Wednesday to Sunday.
Approval would make it the latest restaurant in the area, the previous new arrival being Copper Vines which opened in a former tanning shop last year.
More information on the application can be found on the Wigan Council website.
Mr Hodgson said: “I intend to create a small and very welcoming pub that serves fine real ales, wine and cocktails, and a very small but high quality food menu using locally-sourced high quality produce.
“The pub will have a very warm and cosy feel to it but will also be very trendy with a few twists in there that we have picked up from our travels around the world.
“Our family have very strong links to Standish, and want this to be a high quality establishment and think it will be a great addition to an already very vibrant village.”