Eateries in Wigan have made the biggest improvement in food hygiene ratings in the region, it has been revealed.

High Speed Training analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for more than 240,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It found that in the North West the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.48 from 27,486 premises, which places the region sixth in the national rankings.

The biggest improver in the region was Wigan, which increased its rating by an impressive 0.17 from 2024, placing it 16th in the region.

High Speed Training’s report found that 24.5 per cent of takeaways across the region scored three or below for their food hygiene rating, and that 86.2 per cent of premises scored a four or a five, including 88.3 per cent of restaurants and cafes.

The report also found that 71 premises across the region scored a zero, and 520 scored a one on their food hygiene rating.

A similar report run in 2024 by High Speed Training calculated the North West’s score at 4.46, at seventh in the regional rankings, showing that food hygiene standards have improved across the region.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland which was launched in 2010.

It replaced a number of regional schemes, with the aim of providing hygiene information clearly and more effectively across the UK.

Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the FSA website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Dr Richard Anderson, head of learning and development at High Speed Training, said: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses and to the customers who use them. Fifteen years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme and its place in the industry is as vital as ever.

"These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which, ultimately, has a significant impact on reputation and profitability.

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK and have improved from 2024.

"This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices, are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”