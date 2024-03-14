Wigan food hygiene: the food-serving venues awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in February
Shimla Spice on Gerard Street in Ashton ended 2023 with zero stars.
Following a re-inspection, the establishment has been awarded a three which is considered generally satisfactory.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from February.
Out of 51 inspections that month, 34 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Five venues earned a four, while four businesses earned a three.
Two eateries landed a two and half a dozen establishments earned one star.
At the beginning of 2024 out of Wigan’s 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 66 (66 per cent) have ratings of five.
Three have been awarded zero stars.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2024:
FIVE:
Ambleside Care Home- High Street, Ince
Aquasnax Sandwich Bar- Coal Pit Lane, Atherton
Ash Tree House- Warwick Drive, Hindley
Bramble Bay Home Dining- Private address
Cains Butchers- Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Cest la Vie Catering- Private address
Chris Home Made Goodies- Private address
Elizabeth Smith- Private address
Fairfield Private Day Nursery- St Helens Road, Leigh
Framed Up- Private address
Fresh Choice- Wilcock Street, Wigan
Gaffys News- Market Street, Atherton
Happy Hours Day Nursery- Downall Green Road, Ashton
Heron Day Nursery- Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley
I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince
I Dream of Cake- Private address
Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh
Laithwaite Hub- Scot Lane, Wigan
Leisure Time- Market Street, Atherton
Little Jigsaw’s Children’s Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Local Kitchen St Marys and St Johns RC School- Standishgate, Wigan
Mighty Oaks Before and After School- Breaston Avenue, Leigh
One Stop, Wigan Road, Leigh
Pem Butty Box- Smethurst Lane, Pemberton
Scrumptious, Leigh Bus Station, Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Seddon’s Strength and Conditioning Gym Ltd- Bolton Old Road, Atherton
St Mary’s Community Hall- Newton Road, Lowton
Tesco Central Park Way, Wigan
Tesco Family Dining Ltd- Central Park Way, Wigan
The Ducklings Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Leigh
The Oaks Residential Home- Oak Avenue, Hindley
The White Crow- Chorley Road, Standish
Wigan Central- Queens Street, Wigan
William Fosters Hub- The Grove, Ince
FOUR:
Muffin Man- Park Road, Wigan
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton
Shevington Village Kitchen- Gathurst Lane, Shevington
The Cake Boutique- Bryn Street, Ashton
Woodlands Court Residential Home- Ash Lane, Aspull
THREE:
Jigsaw Adventure Play Ltd- Worsley Street, Wigan
Shimla Spice- Gerard Street, Ashton
Speed Gonzales- Chapel Street, Leigh
Tama Stores- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
TWO:
JR Off Licence- Market Street, Atherton
Levar Convenience Store- Market Street, Atherton
ONE:
Continental Pizza- Wigan Road, Bryn
Fire and Spice- Wigan Road, Bryn
Mandy’s Snack Bar- Hill Street, Leigh
Munchies- Bolton Road, Atherton
Yew Tree Food and Wine- Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton
Zesha Bargains Limited- Market Street, Atherton