Shimla Spice on Gerard Street in Ashton ended 2023 with zero stars.

Following a re-inspection, the establishment has been awarded a three which is considered generally satisfactory.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from February.

Out of 51 inspections that month, 34 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Five venues earned a four, while four businesses earned a three.

Two eateries landed a two and half a dozen establishments earned one star.

At the beginning of 2024 out of Wigan’s 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 66 (66 per cent) have ratings of five.

Three have been awarded zero stars.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2024:

FIVE:

Ambleside Care Home- High Street, Ince

Aquasnax Sandwich Bar- Coal Pit Lane, Atherton

Ash Tree House- Warwick Drive, Hindley

Bramble Bay Home Dining- Private address

Cains Butchers- Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Cest la Vie Catering- Private address

Chris Home Made Goodies- Private address

Elizabeth Smith- Private address

Fairfield Private Day Nursery- St Helens Road, Leigh

Framed Up- Private address

Fresh Choice- Wilcock Street, Wigan

Gaffys News- Market Street, Atherton

Happy Hours Day Nursery- Downall Green Road, Ashton

Heron Day Nursery- Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley

I Care Group- Rosebridge Way, Ince

I Dream of Cake- Private address

Kids Planet Leigh- Wigan Road, Leigh

Laithwaite Hub- Scot Lane, Wigan

Leisure Time- Market Street, Atherton

Little Jigsaw’s Children’s Day Nursery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Local Kitchen St Marys and St Johns RC School- Standishgate, Wigan

Mighty Oaks Before and After School- Breaston Avenue, Leigh

One Stop, Wigan Road, Leigh

Pem Butty Box- Smethurst Lane, Pemberton

Scrumptious, Leigh Bus Station, Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Seddon’s Strength and Conditioning Gym Ltd- Bolton Old Road, Atherton

St Mary’s Community Hall- Newton Road, Lowton

Tesco Central Park Way, Wigan

Tesco Family Dining Ltd- Central Park Way, Wigan

The Ducklings Day Nursery- Warrington Road, Leigh

The Oaks Residential Home- Oak Avenue, Hindley

The White Crow- Chorley Road, Standish

Wigan Central- Queens Street, Wigan

William Fosters Hub- The Grove, Ince

FOUR:

Muffin Man- Park Road, Wigan

Over the Rainbow Day Nursery- Violet Street, Ashton

Shevington Village Kitchen- Gathurst Lane, Shevington

The Cake Boutique- Bryn Street, Ashton

Woodlands Court Residential Home- Ash Lane, Aspull

THREE:

Jigsaw Adventure Play Ltd- Worsley Street, Wigan

Shimla Spice- Gerard Street, Ashton

Speed Gonzales- Chapel Street, Leigh

Tama Stores- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

TWO:

JR Off Licence- Market Street, Atherton

Levar Convenience Store- Market Street, Atherton

ONE:

Continental Pizza- Wigan Road, Bryn

Fire and Spice- Wigan Road, Bryn

Mandy’s Snack Bar- Hill Street, Leigh

Munchies- Bolton Road, Atherton

Yew Tree Food and Wine- Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton