Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in February
The Red Lion in Ashton has earned zero stars.
Such a rating means certain aspects of food hygiene require major improvement.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from February.
Out of 145 inspections that month, 84 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Twenty three venues earned a four, while 20 businesses earned three stars.
Nine eateries landed a two and eight establishments have earned one star. One earned a zero
Out of Wigan’s 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 148 (58 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2025:
FIVE:
ABC Private Day Nursery- Orrell Road, Orrell
Aldi Stores Ltd- Wigan Road, Ashton
All Saints Nursery- Hazel Grove, Golborne
Aspens Services Ltd at Dean Trust Wigan- Greenhey, Orrell
Bake and Bloom- Private address
Baked- Private address
BJ’s Bingo- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Blunch Ltd- Preston Road, Standish
Bond Street Brewing Company- Bond Street, Leigh
Bry’s Mini Market- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Burger Prime- Frog Lane, Wigan
Cake House by Raven- Westbrook Close, Leigh
Central Fusion Limited- Bradley Lane, Standish
Cheese with Claire- Private address
Chicken & Bits- Market Street, Hindley
Club 3000 Bingo- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
Co-op- Warrington Road, Platt Bridge
Co-op Late Shop- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
Co-operative Food- Haigh Road, Aspull
Costa- Gerard Street, Ashton
Costa Coffee- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
Costa Coffee (in Wigan)- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
Costa Coffee- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Courtyard Cafe- Jaxon’s Court
Diamond Community Centre-Grey Road, Ashton
Douglas Valley Early Years Centre- Turner Street, Wigan
Firs Lane Convenience Store- Wigan Road, Leigh
Fresco’s/Burglarise- Railway Road, Leigh
Galloways- Borsdane Lane, Hindley
Galloways- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Galloways- Poolstock, Wigan
Galloways- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Galloways- Smithy Green, Ince
Gavin’s Pizza Co- Private address
Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Greyhound Hotel- Warrington Road, Leigh
Heron Day Nursery- Brick Kiln Lane,Swinley
Holly Tree Children’s Day Nursery- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Howard Catering Co- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Il Sapore- Gerard Street, Ashton
It’s Pizza- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Ivy Cottage Kitchen (within Hindley Community Sports & Social Club)- Romford Street, Hindley
Jigsaw Sandwich Bar- Market Street, Atherton
Kil’n Time- Sale lane, Tyldesley
Leigh Film Factory- Park Lane, Leigh
Lidl- Preston Road, Standish
Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield- Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan
Little Rainbow 2- East Bond Street, Leigh
Local Kitchen Castle Hill St Philips CE Primary School- Hereford Road, Hindley
Local Kitchen Oakfield High School- Long Lane, Hindley Green
Lulu’s Bakes- Private address
Lyndhurst- College Street, Leigh
Meli’s Delights- Private address
Miquill Catering Company - Fred Longworth High School- Printshop Lane, Tyldesley
Mrs. Sheep Kitchen- Private address
Newtown Fish Bar- Ormskirk Road, Newtown
Nicola Jane’s Cakes and Bakes- Private address
North West Computer Museum- Park Lane, Leigh
Pizza Hut Restaurants- Dine In- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
Roadside Court- Roadside Court, Lowton
Rosso Bianco- Mosley Common Road, Worsley
Sir Thomas Gerard- Gerard Street, Ashton
Six Six Three- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
St Thomas Toddler Group- Kenwood Avenue, Leigh
Starbucks- Market Place, Wigan
Starbucks- Scot Lane, Wigan
Subway- Standishgate, Wigan
Subway- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Subway- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Subway (Warrington Road Service Station)- Warrington Road, Wigan
Subway- Scot Lane, Wigan
Sweet Little Wishes- Private address
Sweet Magic- Private address
Sweets by Zoia Kulesh- Private address
Tex’s Smoke and Grill- Private address
The Coffee Corner- Church Street, Orrell
The Hub- East Bond Street, Leigh
The Salvation Army Place of Welcome- George Street, Atherton
The Texas BBQ Guys- Walter Leigh Way, Moss Industrial Estate, Leigh
Truly Scrumptious- Scot Lane, Aspull
Via Verde- Park Lane, Leigh
Wake n Bake- Bradley Lane, Standish
Yo! To Go!- Derby Street, Leigh
Yong Fung- Warrington Road, Ashton
FOUR:
Aspens Services Ltd @ St Peters Catholic High School- Howards Lane, Orrell
Crazy Fast Food- Wigan Road, Ashton
Fix It UK Ltd- Moss Street, Ince
Gerrards Butchers Limited- Market Street, Atherton
Green Cardamom- Wigan Road, Ashton
Green Lane Chippy- Holden Road, Leigh
Higher Folds Nursery- Stirling Close, Leigh
Jeds Pantry- Balcarres Avenue, Wigan
Listers Butchers- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Mali’s Homemade- Private address
Mamma Mia- Bolton Road, Ashton
Mias Cafe and Sandwich Bar- Manchester Road, Leigh
Olar’s Afrocarribean Store- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
One Stop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Poacher’s Arms- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell
Sapore Smash also trading as Monster Burgers- Gerard Street, Ashton
Select and Save- Holden Road, Leigh
Spar- Corner Lane Service Station- Corner Lane, Leigh
Tesco Family Dining- Cross Street, Hindley
The Coffee Shop- Garswood Street, Ashton
Tyledesley Express Off Licence- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Waterfields-Union Street, Leigh
THREE:
Apple Pie Avenue- Market Street, Standish
Ashton Mini Mat- Whitledge Green, Bryn
Beestons Bakery- Walthew Lane, Hindley
Best Local- Firs Lane, Leigh
Church Inn- Newton Road, Lowton
Dixi Chicken Pizza- Market Street, Hindley
Greenhalgh’s- Market Street, Hindley
Hesketh Manor- Bullough Street, Leigh
J & N Off Licence Ltd- Warrington Road, Ashton
Kilhey Court Hotel- Chorley Road, Standish
Middleby UK Ltd- Bridge Bank Close, Stonecross Park, Golborne
Miners Arms- Manchester Road, Astley
New Day Bakery- Royal Arcade, Wigan
Qs Pizza- Church Lane, Lowton
Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Select and Save- Scholes, Wigan
Subway- Wallgate, Wigan
The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Bradshawgate, Leigh
The Corner Cafe- Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Tim’s Pizza- Pole Street, Standish
TWO:
Baltico Foods- Darlington Street, Wigan
Golborne House Residential Home- Derby Road, Golborne
La New Belloise- Library Street Wigan
Leigh Convenience Store Ltd- Richmond Drive, Leigh
Mini Express- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Morrisons Daily- Car Bank Street, Atherton
No 1 Convenience Store- St Helens Road, Leigh
Shop & Save- Bradshawgate, Leigh
ONE:
Baz’s Mamaris Pizza and Kebab House- Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan
Bradshawgate Cafe and Bar- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Emma’s Kitchen- Manchester Road, Astley
Kirkless Hall Inn- Albion Drive, Aspull
News and Booze- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Peerless Stores- Jaxons Court, Wigan
Royal Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton
Yewtree Food and Wine Ltd- Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton
ZERO:
Red Lion- Gerard Street, Ashton
