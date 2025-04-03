Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan pub is the first to be awarded the lowest possible hygiene score in 2025.

The Red Lion in Ashton has earned zero stars.

Such a rating means certain aspects of food hygiene require major improvement.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from February.

Out of 145 inspections that month, 84 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Twenty three venues earned a four, while 20 businesses earned three stars.

Nine eateries landed a two and eight establishments have earned one star. One earned a zero

Out of Wigan’s 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 148 (58 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of February 2025:

FIVE:

ABC Private Day Nursery- Orrell Road, Orrell

Aldi Stores Ltd- Wigan Road, Ashton

All Saints Nursery- Hazel Grove, Golborne

Aspens Services Ltd at Dean Trust Wigan- Greenhey, Orrell

Bake and Bloom- Private address

Baked- Private address

BJ’s Bingo- Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Blunch Ltd- Preston Road, Standish

Bond Street Brewing Company- Bond Street, Leigh

Bry’s Mini Market- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Burger Prime- Frog Lane, Wigan

Cake House by Raven- Westbrook Close, Leigh

Central Fusion Limited- Bradley Lane, Standish

Cheese with Claire- Private address

Chicken & Bits- Market Street, Hindley

Club 3000 Bingo- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

Co-op- Warrington Road, Platt Bridge

Co-op Late Shop- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

Co-operative Food- Haigh Road, Aspull

Costa- Gerard Street, Ashton

Costa Coffee- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

Costa Coffee (in Wigan)- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

Costa Coffee- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Courtyard Cafe- Jaxon’s Court

Diamond Community Centre-Grey Road, Ashton

Douglas Valley Early Years Centre- Turner Street, Wigan

Firs Lane Convenience Store- Wigan Road, Leigh

Fresco’s/Burglarise- Railway Road, Leigh

Galloways- Borsdane Lane, Hindley

Galloways- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Galloways- Poolstock, Wigan

Galloways- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Galloways- Smithy Green, Ince

Gavin’s Pizza Co- Private address

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Greyhound Hotel- Warrington Road, Leigh

Heron Day Nursery- Brick Kiln Lane,Swinley

Holly Tree Children’s Day Nursery- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Howard Catering Co- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Il Sapore- Gerard Street, Ashton

It’s Pizza- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Ivy Cottage Kitchen (within Hindley Community Sports & Social Club)- Romford Street, Hindley

Jigsaw Sandwich Bar- Market Street, Atherton

Kil’n Time- Sale lane, Tyldesley

Leigh Film Factory- Park Lane, Leigh

Lidl- Preston Road, Standish

Little Acorns Day Nursery Springfield- Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan

Little Rainbow 2- East Bond Street, Leigh

Local Kitchen Castle Hill St Philips CE Primary School- Hereford Road, Hindley

Local Kitchen Oakfield High School- Long Lane, Hindley Green

Lulu’s Bakes- Private address

Lyndhurst- College Street, Leigh

Meli’s Delights- Private address

Miquill Catering Company - Fred Longworth High School- Printshop Lane, Tyldesley

Mrs. Sheep Kitchen- Private address

Newtown Fish Bar- Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Nicola Jane’s Cakes and Bakes- Private address

North West Computer Museum- Park Lane, Leigh

Pizza Hut Restaurants- Dine In- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

Roadside Court- Roadside Court, Lowton

Rosso Bianco- Mosley Common Road, Worsley

Sir Thomas Gerard- Gerard Street, Ashton

Six Six Three- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

St Thomas Toddler Group- Kenwood Avenue, Leigh

Starbucks- Market Place, Wigan

Starbucks- Scot Lane, Wigan

Subway- Standishgate, Wigan

Subway- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Subway- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Subway (Warrington Road Service Station)- Warrington Road, Wigan

Subway- Scot Lane, Wigan

Sweet Little Wishes- Private address

Sweet Magic- Private address

Sweets by Zoia Kulesh- Private address

Tex’s Smoke and Grill- Private address

The Coffee Corner- Church Street, Orrell

The Hub- East Bond Street, Leigh

The Salvation Army Place of Welcome- George Street, Atherton

The Texas BBQ Guys- Walter Leigh Way, Moss Industrial Estate, Leigh

Truly Scrumptious- Scot Lane, Aspull

Via Verde- Park Lane, Leigh

Wake n Bake- Bradley Lane, Standish

Yo! To Go!- Derby Street, Leigh

Yong Fung- Warrington Road, Ashton

FOUR:

Aspens Services Ltd @ St Peters Catholic High School- Howards Lane, Orrell

Crazy Fast Food- Wigan Road, Ashton

Fix It UK Ltd- Moss Street, Ince

Gerrards Butchers Limited- Market Street, Atherton

Green Cardamom- Wigan Road, Ashton

Green Lane Chippy- Holden Road, Leigh

Higher Folds Nursery- Stirling Close, Leigh

Jeds Pantry- Balcarres Avenue, Wigan

Listers Butchers- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Mali’s Homemade- Private address

Mamma Mia- Bolton Road, Ashton

Mias Cafe and Sandwich Bar- Manchester Road, Leigh

Olar’s Afrocarribean Store- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

One Stop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Poacher’s Arms- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell

Sapore Smash also trading as Monster Burgers- Gerard Street, Ashton

Select and Save- Holden Road, Leigh

Spar- Corner Lane Service Station- Corner Lane, Leigh

Tesco Family Dining- Cross Street, Hindley

The Coffee Shop- Garswood Street, Ashton

Tyledesley Express Off Licence- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Waterfields-Union Street, Leigh

THREE:

Apple Pie Avenue- Market Street, Standish

Ashton Mini Mat- Whitledge Green, Bryn

Beestons Bakery- Walthew Lane, Hindley

Best Local- Firs Lane, Leigh

Church Inn- Newton Road, Lowton

Dixi Chicken Pizza- Market Street, Hindley

Greenhalgh’s- Market Street, Hindley

Hesketh Manor- Bullough Street, Leigh

J & N Off Licence Ltd- Warrington Road, Ashton

Kilhey Court Hotel- Chorley Road, Standish

Middleby UK Ltd- Bridge Bank Close, Stonecross Park, Golborne

Miners Arms- Manchester Road, Astley

New Day Bakery- Royal Arcade, Wigan

Qs Pizza- Church Lane, Lowton

Rolling Pin Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Select and Save- Scholes, Wigan

Subway- Wallgate, Wigan

The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Bradshawgate, Leigh

The Corner Cafe- Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Tim’s Pizza- Pole Street, Standish

TWO:

Baltico Foods- Darlington Street, Wigan

Golborne House Residential Home- Derby Road, Golborne

La New Belloise- Library Street Wigan

Leigh Convenience Store Ltd- Richmond Drive, Leigh

Mini Express- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

Morrisons Daily- Car Bank Street, Atherton

No 1 Convenience Store- St Helens Road, Leigh

Shop & Save- Bradshawgate, Leigh

ONE:

Baz’s Mamaris Pizza and Kebab House- Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan

Bradshawgate Cafe and Bar- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Emma’s Kitchen- Manchester Road, Astley

Kirkless Hall Inn- Albion Drive, Aspull

News and Booze- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Peerless Stores- Jaxons Court, Wigan

Royal Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton

Yewtree Food and Wine Ltd- Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton

ZERO:

Red Lion- Gerard Street, Ashton