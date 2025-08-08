Increased choice of new homes in Tyldesley as development marks anniversary

ELAN Homes is celebrating the first anniversary of the launch of new homes in Tyldesley by offering buyers more to choose from.

Doors to the original show home at Garrett Hall Fields opened last summer, when the first phase of homes was released for sale.

Since then, a new community has started to take shape and two more show homes have opened.

Now, as building work has progressed, a new phase of two and three-bedroom homes has been launched.

A street scene of Elan homes, similar to those at Garrett Hall Fields

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “We’ve had a strong first year at Garrett Gall Fields where we’ve sold homes to a mix of people including first time buyers, families, downsizers, locals and people moving into the Tyldesley area. They all recognise this is a great location, close to well-regarded schools and local shops and restaurants, with easy access to both Liverpool and Manchester. Buyers also love the convenience of owning a new build home and the chance to enjoy lower energy bills.

“Homes are released for sale in line with our build programme, usually to link with the time frame of mortgage offers. With that in mind, we’ve just released a new phase of properties including apartments, plus two and three-bedroom homes. We also have a small number of four and five-bedroom homes available, meaning we have something for almost every buyer and budget.”

Current prices at Garrett Hall Fields range from £229,995 for a two-bedroom first floor apartment with parking up to £639,995 for a five-bedroom detached Lincoln.

A two-bedroom mid-terrace Leyton, priced from £269,995 is available with a £10,000 deposit boost.

It features a lounge at the front, with a combined kitchen and dining room at the rear. A cloakroom completes the ground floor. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

“The Leyton makes a fantastic first home but is also well suited to people starting over or downsizing to somewhere more manageable,” Marie added. “Plus, with the offer of a deposit contribution, buyers could find their money goes further.”

Show homes at Garrett Hall Fields are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about the homes available see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.