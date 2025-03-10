Simba’s World Sleep Day sale: best mattress deals & discounts on pillows, duvets & bundles

Simba's World Sleep Day sale is now on | Simba

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Save up to 20% in Simba’s World Sleep Day sale - mattresses, pillows & duvets at great prices. Offers end 16th March

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring is here, and if you’re tossing and turning at night, it might be time for a sleep refresh. Simba’s World Sleep Day sale is live until Sunday March 16, with big savings on their award-winning mattresses, bundles, and sleep essentials. We’ve looked over the sale to zero in on the very best deals.

My colleague Gareth recently road-tested Simba’s pillows and duvets and was seriously impressed with the quality and comfort. Meanwhile, Sarah tried out the Hybrid Pro mattress and raved about its balance of plushness and support. As for me, I’m currently testing the Hybrid King mattress—stay tuned for my full review once I’ve clocked up 80 nights!

Our pick: Simba’s best value deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simba's Hybrid Essential mattress is at a bargain price | Simba

For those looking to get the best combination of price and performance, the standout deal is the Hybrid Essential mattress for £594.15 (was £699). With a saving of more than £100, this mattress contains all of Simba’s signature, time-tested features, including its hybrid aerated foam and pocket spring technology, designed for temperature control and body support.

Mattress deals

Simba’s Hybrid mattresses combine aerated foam and pocket springs to deliver better temperature regulation and tailored support. With discounts across the range, now is a good time to invest in one of their popular designs.

https://go.skimresources.com?id=125352X1588059&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbasleep.com%2Fcollections%2Fsimba-hybrid-mattresses

Bundles

Simba’s bundle deals offer additional savings, combining a mattress, duvet, and pillows or even a complete sleep setup with a bed frame included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complete bundle includes a bed frame, Hybrid Ultra mattress, duvet, and pillows, making it an option for those looking to upgrade everything at once.

Luxury bedding

If you’re not quite in the market for a new mattress, a more affordable way to sample Simba’s sleep technology is to treat yourself to a discounted hybrid pillow set or duvet.

The Simba Hybrid Pillow is designed with an adjustable Nanocube core, while the Hybrid Duvet features Stratos cooling technology, which Simba says helps regulate body temperature.

Simba’s World Sleep Day sale is running until 16th March.