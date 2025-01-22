Tulach, a new build community in Pemberton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tulach offers more than just a home, with a central village green, playground and pedestrian led streets it has created a thriving community.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only a select few of the homes left, available with Reside Bolton (Estate Agents), we encourage you to take a look at what is on offer at Tulach.

There is a 4 bedroom detached and a 3 bedroom town-house which are available immediately. With a "turn-key" specification, you just need to put your own stamp on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitted kitchens are complete with smart appliances, turfed gardens and broadband set up for day 1, these are just a few of the benefits of owning your own property on the development.

Matthew Peters, the Branch Manager of Reside says "they are exceptional high quality family homes, designed to last and grow with the family."

Contact Reside Bolton today for further information.