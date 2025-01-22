Tulach, a new build community in Pemberton

Tulach offers more than just a home, with a central village green, playground and pedestrian led streets it has created a thriving community.

With only a select few of the homes left, available with Reside Bolton (Estate Agents), we encourage you to take a look at what is on offer at Tulach.

There is a 4 bedroom detached and a 3 bedroom town-house which are available immediately. With a "turn-key" specification, you just need to put your own stamp on it.

Fitted kitchens are complete with smart appliances, turfed gardens and broadband set up for day 1, these are just a few of the benefits of owning your own property on the development.

Matthew Peters, the Branch Manager of Reside says "they are exceptional high quality family homes, designed to last and grow with the family."

Contact Reside Bolton today for further information.

