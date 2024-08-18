Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple in Wigan want to bulldoze their traditional detached home and rebuild it with an energy-efficient property, complete with heat pumps and solar panels.

The current house on the corner of Wigan Road and Coniston Park Drive in Standish has been deemed “not fit for purpose”, because of several “poor extensions” and “sub-standard fabric”, according to a design and access statement submitted to planners.

New plans promise a mix of traditional and contemporary materials to ensure the new home is modern, “yet still sensitive to the surrounding area.”

An aerial view of the property on the corner of Wigan Road and Coniston Park Drive

The applicants are Andrew and Jan Maxwell and they have had on-site pre-application meetings with officers from Wigan’s planning team.

The statement submitted to the town’s online planning portal by architect Andrew Pye reads: “The current house is not fit for purpose following several poor extensions and sub-standard building fabric.

“Written feedback has been received and the scheme has been amended to incorporate the changes suggested. The scale and mass of the property has been reduced since the feedback, as this was the main concern for the planning department.

“The proposal provides a single replacement detached four-bed family dwelling, with separate single garage, linked via a covered outdoor seating and kitchen area.”

How the new home will look

The main part of the house will be traditional in form with a gabled section to the front elevation and a pitched roof.

A pitched roof is to be of natural slate, to match the existing dwelling roof and surrounding properties. The large glazed openings with dark-coloured window frames will provide a contemporary look and “improves the design both externally and internally”.

Existing trees within the grounds of the property will be retained. Car parking for three cars will be provided on site – one the garage, one to the garage driveway and one to the new parking space to the front garden area.

The existing vehicle access from Coniston Park Drive, with dropped kerbs, is to be retained. This will provide vehicle access to the new garage, that is in the same location as the current one.

“The client has shown a willingness to liaise and cooperate with the local planning authority throughout the design process and has engaged in meaningful pre-application discussions in person and in writing,” the statement concludes.

“The scheme, as submitted, takes into consideration the comments and advice given, producing a cohesive design. The proposal aims to meet the clients’ aspirations to create a modern energy-efficient family home within Wigan, whilst adhering to both local and national planning policy.”