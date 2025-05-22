Wigan home rents rocket by 8% in 12 months
The figures were published as Propertymark, a membership organisation for estate agents, said rental supply must rise to meet the increasing demand.
Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Wigan reached £685 per month in the year to April – up eight per cent from £634 a year prior.
It was also up 34 per cent from an estimated £510 a month five years ago.
Data on rent prices is collected by the Valuation Office Agency from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim of collecting data on approximately 10 per cent of the market.
Across the North West, the average rent was £899 – rising eight per cent from the year before.
Trafford had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,325 per month, while the lowest was in Burnley at £599.
In April, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,346 per month. This was £92, or seven per cent, higher than 12 months ago.
Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: "Overwhelming demand within the rental sector continues to influence price increases for those who rent."
He added: "We continue to witness, on average, around 10 applicants for every property available to rent and this is a situation that has broadly remained stagnated across the last five years.
"It is imperative that rental supply rises to meet the challenges of demand."
