House prices in Wigan enjoyed a slight and trend-bucking increase in July, new figures show.

Having dipped slightly in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average value of a Wigan home in the year to July was £187,046 – a 0.8 per cent increase over the previous month.

The picture was different from that across the North West, where prices decreased by 0.3 per cent.

The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.8 per cent over the last year.

It means the area ranked 11th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £10,000 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Halton, where property prices increased on average by 10.2 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Lancaster lost 3.3 per cent of their value.

The average UK house price increased by 2.8 per cent in the 12 months to July, slowing from 3.6 per cent in the year to June, the Office for National Statistics said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "Rents and house prices are slowing across the UK as housing demand cools and affordability pressures bite on what people can pay for rent and mortgages.

"This has big implications for home building where weaker demand is holding back investment in growing supply."

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said: "Mortgage borrowers may well be steeling themselves for another helping of cautious tone and the message that base rate won’t fall until a sustainable path for inflation is clear.

"It’s anticipated that inflation could nudge higher before it eases, so borrowers will have to wait for signs of improvement before they can hope for another interest rate cut.

"Mortgage rates have edged up in recent weeks, as the rate outlook of ‘higher for longer’ has taken its toll on lenders’ funding. Although that hasn’t sent rates sky high, it’s certainly forcing borrowers to make quicker decisions and act quickly to secure a deal."