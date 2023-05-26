The figures come as a think tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people using universal credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic – and has remained high since

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people using universal credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic – and has remained high since.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 32,427 people were using the benefit in Wigan as of March – the most ever in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was also a seven per cent rise on 30,342 in March 2022.

Sam Tims, economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said "inadequate levels of support" combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

In March, 38 per cent of universal credit recipients in the area were employed.

Mr Tims urged for benefits to be benchmarked to the cost of living, to help those struggling with the current crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million across England and Wales.

This included Wigan, where 24,889 households were receiving the benefit.

Anna Stevenson, benefits expert at anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said "far too many households" are still struggling financially.

She continued: "The Government needs to make sure support is there when people need it, and that it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive."