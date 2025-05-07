Speedy Freight supports charity gig in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speedy Freight is proud to be supporting a charity gig, taking place at Stubshaw Cross Community and Sports Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield on Friday 30th May, in memory of beloved local musician and friend Steve Shaw.

Speedy Freight is one of many sponsors of the event, donating £250 towards The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

The gig marks the emotional return of a ‘garage’ band originally formed by a group of school friends during their teenage years. Among them is Steve Crank, Senior Database Engineer at Speedy Freight, who grew up with Steve Shaw and played music with him from the ages of 15 to 18.

After reconnecting and reforming their band 18 months ago, the group was devastated when Steve Shaw was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, followed by brain cancer just months later. Steve tragically passed away in May last year.

L TO R Clive Hazelden, Steve Crank, Lee Kay, Chris Green and Phil Simpkin

Now, the band is reuniting on stage for their first official gig to honour Steve’s memory and raise funds for The Christie, where Steve received treatment. The evening will feature live music, a charity raffle, and an auction to support one of the UK’s leading cancer centres.

“This is a cause close to all of our hearts, especially for Steve Crank and those who knew Steve Shaw. We’re proud to support the event and The Christie’s incredible work,” said Mike Smith, CEO at Speedy Freight.

Tickets for the gig cost £5 and are available by emailing [email protected]. All proceeds from the night will go directly to The Christie to support cancer research, care, and treatment.