Wigan borough resident wins £50,000 jackpot
A familiar face in Leigh, Elizabeth first visited BJ’s on 2 May 2003 – and two decades of loyalty have finally paid off.
“I never thought it could happen, but it did!” beamed Elizabeth. “My heart was racing and we all screamed at the top of our voices. The atmosphere in the new lounge was electric.”
Andrew Tattershall, General Manager at BJ’s Bingo Leigh, added:
“We couldn’t be prouder to see Elizabeth’s dedication rewarded. From her very first visit in 2003 to last night’s life-changing win, she embodies everything we love about our bingo community. Huge congratulations to her and her family!”
Miles Baron, Chief Executive of the National Bingo Game, said:
“We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at BJ’s Bingo Leigh. Clubs big and small can all win BIG on the National Bingo Game, and we love making winners every day.”