Wigan gym embarks on charity challenge

In the 20th September a team from Suits U Fitness gym in Bryn will be flipping a 75 kg Tyre up and down Rose Hill starting at the Park Hotel, the minimum weight each person will move is over 15000 kg.

Im one of the veterans in the gym. 4 years ago I was over weight, depressed and lack of motivation a friend told me how good the gym community was at Suits u Fitness so i joined, my weight, health and Fitness is the best it's been for years and at 61 it's important to keep the motivation.

The Army Benevolant Fund is our chosen charity for this challenge we want to give to those who have given a lot for our country who have sacrificed and ask if people would come along and support us on the 20th September at Suits u fitness and enjoy the environment, music, raffle, cakes and of course encouragement in this grueling challenge.

Thank you