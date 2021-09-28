Come in chameleon! Preston man finds colourful lizard on his front door

That's the scene which confronted a Preston man returning to his home after putting his bin out.

The man, who lives in the Fulwood are of the city, was unsure what the reptile was so confined it in a box and took it to his mum’s house nearby, and his brother realised it was a chameleon!

They alerted the RSPCA and animal rescue officer David Hatton was sent to collect the colour-changing lizard, which normally lives in warm habitats that range from the forest to desert conditions.

The colourful chameleon was found on the front door of a house in Fulwood, Preston. The lizard is now safe in the care of the RSPCA

Chameleons are ectothermic so they rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature or they can become very ill and die.

David believes the chameleon - which was in good condition - was an escaped pet but despite appeals no-one in the area has come forward to claim the animal.

He said: “It certainly isn’t something you expect to see when you are about to open your door - but the man did exactly the right thing in calling us as this beautifully coloured reptile would not have survived without warmth.

The finder’s mum said: “He was quite shocked as it was late at night and he was just going back inside after putting his bins out and saw this bright green coloured creature on his door.

“He brought it to our house as his brother has some knowledge of animals and he identified it as a chameleon. It was a beautiful looking animal and I am so glad to hear it is in good health in RSPCA care.”

The RSPCA urges people thinking of keeping a reptile to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs. They also recommend that owners ask for help and advice from experienced keepers and specialist exotics vets, who are an excellent source of support for owners if they are struggling.

For details about caring for exotic pets, please visit the RSPCA webpage.

