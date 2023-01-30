Popular chain Claire’s Accessories has opened its doors to the Wigan public.

The brand has taken over the unit next to Savers on the ground floor of the shopping centre. The chain stocks the latest trends in cool jewellery, beauty and hair accessories for all ages.

Claire's is also the world’s leading piercing specialist having pierced over 100 million ears worldwide over its 40-year history.

Grand Arcade centre manager Mike Matthews welcomes the team from Claire’s to the centre.

Mike Matthews, Grand Arcade’s centre manager, said: "The arrival of Claire’s is a positive start to the new year, adding more choice to Grand Arcade’s retail offering.

"We are very excited to welcome Claire’s back to Wigan. It’s a popular brand and we’re sure the store will be big hit with our customers. We wish the team huge success."

The store will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sundays. For more details visit their website Claires.com or check out their social

media platforms.