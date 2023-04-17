News you can trust since 1853
Wigan shopping centre to host free event and beauty event

Wigan’s Grand Arcade shopping centre is hosting a new fashion event following demand from customers.

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Spring Style Live, Fashion and Beauty will see two days of free fashion and beauty ideas for shoppers.

From 11am on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, shoppers can find out why they only need eight key pieces to instantly update their spring/summer wardrobe.

Various retailers such as Pep & Co and the Body Shop will be at the eventVarious retailers such as Pep & Co and the Body Shop will be at the event
Various retailers such as Pep & Co and the Body Shop will be at the event
Independent retailer Boutique by Colette will be exhibiting, The Body Shop is providing make-up masterclasses, expert skincare advice will be available from Avon and Boots No7, and there will be eyelash demos with TikTok and Instagram influencer Meggi Lashes.

Beauty students from Wigan and Leigh College will do free nail and polish treatments on Friday.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We’ve listed to our customers’ feedback and worked really hard to pull together what is sure to be a fantastic event.

"There’s so much for our shoppers to take part in and we know it will be a great day out.”

