Spring Style Live, Fashion and Beauty will see two days of free fashion and beauty ideas for shoppers.

From 11am on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, shoppers can find out why they only need eight key pieces to instantly update their spring/summer wardrobe.

Various retailers such as Pep & Co and the Body Shop will be at the event

Independent retailer Boutique by Colette will be exhibiting, The Body Shop is providing make-up masterclasses, expert skincare advice will be available from Avon and Boots No7, and there will be eyelash demos with TikTok and Instagram influencer Meggi Lashes.

Beauty students from Wigan and Leigh College will do free nail and polish treatments on Friday.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We’ve listed to our customers’ feedback and worked really hard to pull together what is sure to be a fantastic event.