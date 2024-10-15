Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a pie sandwiched between a bread roll - but is adored by folk across the North West...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We went and tried a pie barm, or what is well-known to the North West as the ‘Wigan Kebab’.

Wigan is famous for its love of pies and is even the home of the World Pie Eating Championship - where competitors and spectators from across the globe gather to witness who can scoff down a pie the quickest. The annual tradition has been ongoing since 1992 and it's no surprise the reigning champion is from the very town the competition originated from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greater Manchester borough's enthusiasm for pie eating has inspired the Wigan Kebab - a meat pie sandwiched between two buttered halves of a bread roll. This means the meat-filled pastry can be eaten on-the-go as the bread soaks up any sauce and protects hands from getting burnt.

The local delicacy can be found around Wigan in chain and independent bakeries, and we decided to grab a couple to try for ourselves. Check out our ‘Wigan Kebab‘ taste test in the video report above.