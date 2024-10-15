I went in search of the perfect Wigan Kebab - it was a unique experience but I loved it!
We went and tried a pie barm, or what is well-known to the North West as the ‘Wigan Kebab’.
Wigan is famous for its love of pies and is even the home of the World Pie Eating Championship - where competitors and spectators from across the globe gather to witness who can scoff down a pie the quickest. The annual tradition has been ongoing since 1992 and it's no surprise the reigning champion is from the very town the competition originated from.
The Greater Manchester borough's enthusiasm for pie eating has inspired the Wigan Kebab - a meat pie sandwiched between two buttered halves of a bread roll. This means the meat-filled pastry can be eaten on-the-go as the bread soaks up any sauce and protects hands from getting burnt.
The local delicacy can be found around Wigan in chain and independent bakeries, and we decided to grab a couple to try for ourselves. Check out our ‘Wigan Kebab‘ taste test in the video report above.
