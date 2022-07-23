Flames tore through a semi-detatched house in Newstead Road, Goose Green, at around 4am on Saturday July 23.

Two fire engines from Wigan, one from Hindley and another from Skelmersdale were called to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing gear and using two hose reels broke into the property to tackle the emergency.

It was initially reported by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) that a man, who had been trapped inside, had been rescued.

The aftermath of the Newstead Road fire in Goose Green

But police have now confirmed that the casualty was in fact pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was sealed off as the emergency services descended on the street.

A joint investigation by GMFRS and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been launched into the cause of the blaze.

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze in Newstead Road, Goose Green

Fire crews remained on Newstead Road hours after the emergency. Pictures show the rooms on the upper floor badly damaged, windows shattered and the outer walls smoke-stained.

Neighbour Ant Beddows said: “I’ve never seen such a fast and huge response from the emergency services before.

"Terrible news, but a huge thank you to the emergency teams involved for doing all they could, and continue to do whilst they investigate.

A GMP spokesperson said: “At around 4am on Saturday July 23, we were called by the fire service responding to an incident in the Goose Green area of Wigan.

The scene on Newstead Road, Goose Green, remained sealed off hours after the incident

"A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is under way.

“Anyone with information should contact police via gmp.police.uk quoting 549 23/07/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

A GMRS spokesman said: “At around 4am on Saturday July 23, crews were called to reports of a fire at a semi-detached home on Newstead Road, Wigan.

“Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Skelmersdale fire stations quickly attended the incident.