Access to Wigan Infirmary A&E back to normal following staff shuttle bus smash
Emergency cases can now go to Wigan A&E again following a road smash outside.
Hospital bosses had issued an urgent appeal to the public that they try to find help instead from other casualty departments or health sources because it is very difficult to get onto the site.
A section of Wigan Lane was cordoned off as police and paramedics attended the collision scene close to the plantation gates between a car and what looked like a staff shuttle bus used to ferry employees from the hospital to the multi-storeys in town where they park their cars (although police have called it a van so far).
Details of any casualties have not been disclosed.
But after several hours of diverting patients to other hospitals and then saying access was available only from one side, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust says that A&E is now fully accessible again.
A spokesman said: "Access to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan is now available from both ends of Wigan Lane following a temporary closure due to a road traffic collision.
"Thank you for your patience during this time."
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2pm this afternoon (November 17) police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Wigan Lane, Wigan.
"The two vehicles involved were a BMW and a Ford Transit van.
"The road is currently closed between Clifton Crescent and Kingsmeade. No arrests have been made.
"Emergency services remain at the scene."
The accident caused a lot of traffic congestion on many roads around the hospital and town centre.
