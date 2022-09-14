Appeal for witnesses to road smash that left Wigan schoolgirl with serious injuries

The 13-year-old, who does not want to be identified, suffered a gash to her head requiring nine staples, a fractured collarbone and lost several of her teeth when she was in collision with a car on Moor Road, Orrell, on the afternoon of Saturday May 28.

Witnesses so far have given conflicting accounts of what happened, one saying she “leaned into the road,” another saying that the blue Nissan, driven by a woman in her 70s, mounted the kerb.

Since then the police have closed the case, but the victim’s dad still hopes that further witnesses can be found – including motorists who might have captured the incident on dash cam while passing – so that some kind of resolution can be found.

Moor Road in Orrell

It was at about 1.20pm on that Saturday that the girl and a schoolfriend were walking away from the junction of Moor Road, Church Street, St James’s Road and Sefton Road on the right-hand side of the road towards the Holgate roundabout, when the collision took place with the Nissan coming towards them.

The victim’s father, who had been walking his dog, was quickly on the scene and says he found his daughter, who had been nearer to the road’s edge than her friend when walking, lying injured on the pavement.

He said: “She was badly injured and in a lot of distress as you might expect.

"She said she wasn’t in the road when she was hit by the car, the lady at the wheel said she was, and those few people who came forward to say they saw it gave conflicting accounts too.

"I am really hoping that there were other witnesses who so far haven’t come forward. That includes passing motorists who might have caught all or some of what happened on their dash cams.”

The father said he had photographic evidence which supported his daughter’s version of events.