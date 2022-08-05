Appeal to find 17-year-old boy missing from home for more than a week

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has not been seen for more than a week.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:53 pm

Caine O'Brien, 17, was last seen on July 28, though police say it is believed he was a passenger in a car that was stop-checked in the Ruabon area of north Wales on Monday.

He is known to visit St Helens, Liverpool, Wrexham, Runcorn, Widnes, Warrington and Lancashire, including Skelmersdale.

Caine O'Brien

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with collar-length curly brown hair.

When he was last seen, Caine, who lives in St Helens, was wearing a blue coat with a hood and blue tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who has seen Caine or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or call them on 101.

Any sightings of him can also be reported online here

