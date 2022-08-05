Caine O'Brien, 17, was last seen on July 28, though police say it is believed he was a passenger in a car that was stop-checked in the Ruabon area of north Wales on Monday.

He is known to visit St Helens, Liverpool, Wrexham, Runcorn, Widnes, Warrington and Lancashire, including Skelmersdale.

Caine O'Brien

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with collar-length curly brown hair.

When he was last seen, Caine, who lives in St Helens, was wearing a blue coat with a hood and blue tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a black bag.

Anyone who has seen Caine or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or call them on 101.