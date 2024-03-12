Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of the unidentified man was found on December 7 last year near to Horrobin Lane in Rivington, Chorley. Lancashire Police believe he could have been there for a short period of time before this.

Appeals for help in identifying him by police have so far been unsuccessful, so they have now commissioned an artist to produce images of what the man could have looked like when he was alive.

An artist's image of the man whose body was found in Rivington on December 7, 2023

Since the discovery of the body, police have conducted a number of enquires to find out who the man is, and to find his next of kin.

These enquiries have included liaising with other forces, the NCA (National Crime Agency), and Interpol, by means of appeals, local enquiries, facial recognition, fingerprints, and DNA.

It's believe the man was 40-50 years old, with a dark goatee-style beard, cropped dark but slightly greying hair, of medium to large build.

He was wearing a green ‘Fox’ jacket, black ‘Slazenger’ tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey ‘Soulcal & Co’ t-shirt, and green coloured wellington boots. He was also wearing a distinctive orange coloured ‘Casio’ digital watch. He had no obvious tattoos or scars.

Unfortunately police have not been able to tell the eye colour or nationality of the man.

Although a post-mortem has taken place, it has not identified the cause of death, but there are thought to be no suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Paul Price, of Preston CID, said: “This is an incredibly sad situation where this man has been found dead in a public place.

“Our priority is to find out who he is, identify him, to be able to notify his loved ones, and to give him a fitting farewell.

“This is where we ask you, the public, for your help. If you recognise the man, whether he be a family member, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or even someone you haven’t seen out and about over the last few months, please get in touch.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, that could assist our investigation, or you think you may know who the man is, we’d ask you to please get in touch with us.”